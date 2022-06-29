ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wis. DNR reminds public of ATV/UTV safety ahead of 4th of July weekend

By Samantha Nitz
WEAU-TV 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Many people likely intend to hit the trails over 4th of July weekend. Ahead of the holiday weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds drivers of all-terrain vehicles and utility terrain vehicles to...

DHS: Only 2 Wisconsin counties still have high COVID-19 activity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just two Wisconsin counties are still reporting high COVID-19 Community Levels, the latest Department of Health Services report shows. Meanwhile, as more and more counties recede into the Low category, Dane Co. remains locked between those two tiers. The agency’s weekly update found only Barron and...
Wisconsin State Patrol graduates 67th Recruit Class

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - After six grueling months of training, 37 recruits are now official members of the Wisconsin State Patrol. The patrol’s 67th Recruit Class graduated during a ceremony at the La Crosse Center Thursday, and will now be sent throughout Wisconsin for additional field training. One...
Northern Wisconsin State Fair preview

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Northern Wisconsin State Fair runs July 12-17 at the fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. Executive Director Rusty Volk says an extra day has been added to the fair this year due to the carnival being available. Headliners at the main stage this year include Rick...
178,500 Wisconsin residents to receive postcards about eligibility to vote

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Next week, about 178,500 Wisconsin residents will receive a postcard in the mail regarding voter eligibility from Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC). These postcards will be going to residents of Wisconsin who are not currently registered to vote, but appear to be eligible, according to WEC. The...
Study: Wisconsin is home to two of nation's 100 worst polluting power plants

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin is home to two of the worst-polluting power plants in the nation, according to data recently compiled by a Milwaukee-based environmental research and policy organization. The study, published by Wisconsin Environment Research & Policy Center, used data from the Environmental Protection Agency’s eGRID to rank...
Bear Sightings Reported in Northeast Wisconsin

SHAWANO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK)– It’s bear season in northeast Wisconsin. Chris Verbrigghe was excited to have the same bear visit their Wescott backyard for four days. “We called him Big Blacky, people said he’s probably about 400 pounds and sure enough he comes wandering in the yard and snooping around and checks the feeders.”
35 Years Later, Wisconsin’s Act 292 Law is Still on the Books

When Tammy Loertscher entered the Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire in 2014, she was looking for help with a thyroid issue. She told her doctor that she had been self-medicating with marijuana and methamphetamine. While at the clinic, she took a pregnancy test and found that she was 14 weeks pregnant.
15 Reasons Why You Should Visit Wisconsin’s Driftless Area

This story is part of our Summer Guide from the June Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to summer fun, order your copy today!. SPARED THE LAST ROUND of ice age glaciers, the southwestern corner of Wisconsin is free from “drift” – the glacial debris that shaped the rest of the state’s landscape. Rather than hills and lakes, the Driftless Area is dominated by steep ridges and river valleys. Scenic roads wind through a tangle of verdant beauty, modest farms and small towns, making the Driftless a world unto itself to disappear into for a day or long weekend. There’s a lot to see and do, so here are some of the highlights to get you started.
COVID-19 hospitalizations plateau in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus or in ICU rooms across the state has held steady this week, remaining nearly unchanged from the previous week. On Wednesday, the Department of Health Services indicated that the seven-day rolling average for hospitalized patients was at...
Three Counties in Wisconsin Confirm Cases of Strangles

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has reported four new strangles cases in the state. A 13-year-old mare in Brown County presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) and fever. Three horses were exposed at the boarding facility, which is now under voluntary quarantine.
