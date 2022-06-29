ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Together again: Frederick addiction treatment center celebrates full return of services

By Mary Grace Keller mkeller@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45a1Qj_0gP5iTn900

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit pause on in-person group meetings, Sharday Powell felt a shift in her recovery from addiction.

The Fairplay resident was grateful for virtual meetings offered by Concerted Care Group in Frederick, but it wasn't the same.

Concerted Care Group is an integrated treatment center that provides medication-assisted treatment and mental health services.

"I feel in person is a lot better," Powell said.

Concerted Care Group felt like "home," which is why Powell was excited to celebrate the full return of in-person services on Tuesday.

Music drifted over the crowd of patients, their families and providers who attended to show support. Youngsters tried their hand at carnival-like games and a man on stilts strode around.

"To see it like this is so special," CEO Anton Kuznetsov said.

He said the pandemic exacerbated existing issues, such as isolation. People in recovery sometimes isolate themselves, according to Kuznetsov, even when they aren't trying to avoid a contagious disease such as COVID-19.

At the height of the pandemic, Concerted Care stopped most of its in-person services, such as intensive outpatient treatment, group meetings, therapy and counseling, according to outreach coordinator and addiction counselor Kelsey Wetherald. it continued to provide medication in person, such as methadone and buprenorphine, but on a limited schedule.

"It was a ghost town in here — too quiet," Wetherald said.

Though they offered virtual meetings, the staff sensed a disconnect among patients.

"Treatment is different in person," said Gordon Levine, director of the center in Frederick.

Concerted Care also has two locations in Baltimore.

There is a human connection people can miss from virtual meetings, Levine said. He typically expects greater change in those who attend in person regularly.

Virtual options are still available for patients who want them, but now Concerted Care is back to offering its full slate of in-person services. Tuesday marked a celebration of that return to normalcy.

"The goal of this event today is kind of to bring the community together," Wetherald said.

She said they want patients to feel like they can bring their families here and be supported.

Powell brought her 8-month-old son, who she held on her hip as he played with a string of red beads.

June 15 marked Powell's first anniversary of sobriety. She said Concerted Care staff hold her accountable, and she encourages others in recovery to try it out.

"It's more of a home setting than anything," Powell said.

Community Policy