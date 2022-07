Greater Palm Springs restaurants offer something for everyone with a variety of cuisines that range from Asian fusion to California and French. Download this season’s free mobile Summer Eats Pass, and you can get dining perks and discounts! And every time you use the pass to check in to a restaurant, you’ll have the opportunity to enter a weekly drawing for a $50 gift card to a Greater Palm Springs restaurant. Here are 13 great eateries to dine at this season, along with the Summer Eats deals they’re offering. 2022 Summer Eats Pass.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO