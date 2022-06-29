ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

You can live in this former Cold War missile silo for $550K

By Hannah Frishberg
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h9sQb_0gP5i2I100

This Cold War-era residence is apocalypse-ready.

A subterranean bunker that once housed massive intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and was built to sustain a nuclear disaster has hit the housing market. The transformed subterranean residence near York, Nebraska, promises protection in case of atomic disaster — and for a fraction of the relative price it would have commanded in the days after it was built.

The house at 1200 Silo Lane is currently listed with husband and wife team Mike and Polly Figueroa, of BancWise brokerage, for $550,000.

In their opinion, the silo and 6-acre lot — which was featured on the Instagram account Zillow Gone Wild — also makes for “a nice home site with a great storm shelter.”

Built in 1962 at the very beginning of the Cold War, the crib is located inside an Atlas-F missile complex which, according to the listing, was once used to house America’s first-ever breed of ICBMs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1syIu9_0gP5i2I100
The two-story residence is located underground.
Purple Sky Productions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U7cGx_0gP5i2I100
An aerial shot of the home’s entrance.
Purple Sky Productions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0syAg5_0gP5i2I100
An illustration of the home and silo’s underground layout.
Purple Sky Productions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GjlAt_0gP5i2I100
The living area is one large room.
Purple Sky Productions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=021aPH_0gP5i2I100
The residential portion does have heat and hot water.
Purple Sky Productions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07kmcz_0gP5i2I100
The property is located just outside the city of York.
Purple Sky Productions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DHTvu_0gP5i2I100
The listing agents reported that they’ve already received a great deal of interest in the freshly listed property.
Purple Sky Productions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QpE2U_0gP5i2I100
The living area is located adjacent to the actual silo.
Purple Sky Productions

The residential portion is two stories, each measuring 1,256 square feet. The upper level is “completely livable” and outfitted with electricity, hot and cold running water, a toilet, freezer, microwave, oven, refrigerator, fireplace and bathtub. Water comes from storage tanks fed by onsite wells.

The lower level is currently “unfinished” and is the access point to the actual silo.

The “incredible” structure is 174 feet deep and 52 feet across with reinforced concrete walls that are 2½-foot thick at the bottom and up to 9 feet thick on top — with two massive launch doors that weigh in excess of 50 tons. “Talk about security!” the listing hypes, adding that the listing price is a “fraction” of the silo home’s original cost.

“There has been quite an uptick in interest for this type of property lately due to ever-changing global events, as well as opportunities for unique destination Airbnbs,” the Figueroas told The Post in an emailed statement, adding that many folks have reached out with “some fairly creative ideas for the property — luxury underground condos, secure data storage (because of the natural cooling effect), use as a movie set, scuba training, the ultimate ‘man cave.’”

“It’s not every day that someone can truly experience such a monumental piece of Cold War history, let alone live in it,” the Figueroas concluded their statement. “We are confident that whoever is lucky enough to purchase this property will find the perfect use for it!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XliYd_0gP5i2I100
The home was built at the beginning of the Cold War.
Purple Sky Productions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KjFWM_0gP5i2I100
The two residential floors each measure 1,256 square feet.
Purple Sky Productions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1spp7C_0gP5i2I100
The aboveground portion of the house.
Purple Sky Productions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12PmtT_0gP5i2I100
The home is set on 6 acres.
Purple Sky Productions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bn86B_0gP5i2I100
Tunnels leading to the silo.
Purple Sky Productions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gJcK3_0gP5i2I100
Stairs within the property.
Purple Sky Productions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uzfAA_0gP5i2I100
The structure is 174 feet deep.
Purple Sky Productions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RJ9L8_0gP5i2I100
The walls are made of reinforced concrete.
Purple Sky Productions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Li3Ql_0gP5i2I100
The non-residential portion of the property.
Purple Sky Productions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A0rnO_0gP5i2I100
Arguably, it is the ultimate man cave.
Purple Sky Productions

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Real Estate
Local
Nebraska Business
City
York, NE
York, NE
Business
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold War#Silo#Ballistic Missile#Housing List#Bancwise
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy