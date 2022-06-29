You can live in this former Cold War missile silo for $550K

This Cold War-era residence is apocalypse-ready.

A subterranean bunker that once housed massive intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and was built to sustain a nuclear disaster has hit the housing market. The transformed subterranean residence near York, Nebraska, promises protection in case of atomic disaster — and for a fraction of the relative price it would have commanded in the days after it was built.

The house at 1200 Silo Lane is currently listed with husband and wife team Mike and Polly Figueroa, of BancWise brokerage, for $550,000.

In their opinion, the silo and 6-acre lot — which was featured on the Instagram account Zillow Gone Wild — also makes for “a nice home site with a great storm shelter.”

Built in 1962 at the very beginning of the Cold War, the crib is located inside an Atlas-F missile complex which, according to the listing, was once used to house America’s first-ever breed of ICBMs.

The residential portion is two stories, each measuring 1,256 square feet. The upper level is “completely livable” and outfitted with electricity, hot and cold running water, a toilet, freezer, microwave, oven, refrigerator, fireplace and bathtub. Water comes from storage tanks fed by onsite wells.

The lower level is currently “unfinished” and is the access point to the actual silo.

The “incredible” structure is 174 feet deep and 52 feet across with reinforced concrete walls that are 2½-foot thick at the bottom and up to 9 feet thick on top — with two massive launch doors that weigh in excess of 50 tons. “Talk about security!” the listing hypes, adding that the listing price is a “fraction” of the silo home’s original cost.

“There has been quite an uptick in interest for this type of property lately due to ever-changing global events, as well as opportunities for unique destination Airbnbs,” the Figueroas told The Post in an emailed statement, adding that many folks have reached out with “some fairly creative ideas for the property — luxury underground condos, secure data storage (because of the natural cooling effect), use as a movie set, scuba training, the ultimate ‘man cave.’”

“It’s not every day that someone can truly experience such a monumental piece of Cold War history, let alone live in it,” the Figueroas concluded their statement. “We are confident that whoever is lucky enough to purchase this property will find the perfect use for it!”

