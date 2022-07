PALMHURST, Texas – Ricka Tijerina says she will bring more transparency to city meetings if she is elected mayor of Palmhurst. “I think that Palmhurst has used the fact that they are a small city for a long time to not let their residents know is happening. We don’t have access to meeting minutes, we don’t have access to any important documents on our website. I want to put everything out there. And I want to make sure that everyone’s voices are heard,” Tijerina told the Rio Grande Guardian.

PALMHURST, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO