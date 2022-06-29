ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

I Love Dayton: Dayton Woman’s Club houses rich history

By Kelley King
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1579Nz_0gP5hJFK00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — For more than a century, the Dayton Woman’s Club has helped tell the story of the impact women have made on our city.

“This to me is a Dayton gem that the community needs to come see,” said the club’s president, Margaret Kruckemeyer. “If only the walls could talk.”

The Dayton Woman’s Club is located at 225 North Ludlow Street. The house was built in the 1800s; the club dates back to 1916. It was first started with the help of John Patterson’s sister, Julia, who opened a place where women could gather, network, and improve the community.

Strawberry lemonade: Young entrepreneur takes advantage of summer heat

“Many of our founding members really left their mark,” said Kruckemeyer.

For more than a century, the legacy of women’s leadership has been preserved within the walls. Every year it’s drawn in new members like Ebony Ferrell, who’s served as executive director for about a year.

“I got started because I just came to one of the events that was advertised, and I was just sucked in from there,” said Ferrell. “It just won me over.”

“What really caught my attention with that was the history of the house. So it really just jumped out at me,” said Kim Villalva.

Villalva is president-elect.

Fairborn Little Miss and Mr. Contest returning Saturday

“The first project I jumped on the committee for was our dedication of our historical marker,” said Villalva. “That was pretty much my welcoming to the Dayton Woman’s Club.”

The Dayton Woman’s Club earned a historical marker in 2019 for its work in the community and impact.

“It’s a beautiful house. We have beautiful events here, but it’s the stories that come out of it,” said Villalva. “The history is here. The stories are here. The power is here. What can we do with it moving forward?”

Today the club has only around 100 members, but at one point, it had more than 1,400 members and a wait list. It needs those members, sponsorships, and donations from the community to keep going.

“We have switched over from it being more like a social club to a nonprofit. So we’re looking to do more philanthropy in the community,” said Ferrell.

Dave Chappelle buys Yellow Springs land from housing developer

The club recently received a grant that went towards new programs, and now it’s focusing on trying to do a capital campaign.

Wednesday is dine-in day for the community, and the club also holds special events and offers room rentals. All of that all helps bring in money.

While the bones of the house are good, it needs continued community support to sustain another century, preserve the house, and carry out its programs.

“We need to be the torchbearers, but I need more trailblazers that would be interested in participating,” said Kruckemeyer. “We’re really trying to empower our future generation of women to know their past, develop their value system and learn from past mistakes and let’s move on to a better future.”

Dragons ticket sales to support local charity: Where to buy

Anyone can become a member, even men. Click here for a link to apply .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

Army veteran opens Vicinia Barbershop in downtown Dayton

An Army veteran has made downtown Dayton the home for his new barbershop and wants his business to be a neighborhood gathering spot. Dayton native Rylan Williams opened his barber business, Vicinia Barbershop, downtown earlier this year, and he said his career is due in part to his time spent serving in the U.S. Army.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton hidden gem makes breakfast, brunch on wood-fired oven

A hidden gem in the Oregon District right beside Wheat Penny Oven and Bar is serving up breakfast and brunch on the weekends using a wood-fired oven named Rubi. “I think The Sugar Guild does well because it’s not only good food, but you want to be here,” chef DD Pearson said. “You want to come here and hangout.”
DAYTON, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Try These Nine Restaurants With Outdoor Seating This Summer

In the summer, few things are better than dining al fresco. Whether you’re meeting friends for a cocktail or grabbing lunch after a day kayaking on the water, there’s a spot for everyone to try on the Great Miami Riverway. Take a mini road trip this summer to hit all the fun spots. Here are some of the most popular spots in each town along the river.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Splash pad down in Huber Heights: Where else to go

According to the City of Huber Heights Facebook page, the splash pad was forced to close after a water line broke. The splash pad will continue to be unusable until the required repairs are made. At this time, it is unknown when the splash pad will be up and running again.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
dayton.com

Mayor: Fairborn July 4 parade part of city’s fabric

FAIRBORN — A parade tradition spanning more than 70 years is a centerpiece of two days of Independence Day celebrations in Fairborn this holiday weekend. The Monday morning parade follows an eight-hour Sunday block party and is held before evening festivities at Community Park. The longstanding processional is woven...
FAIRBORN, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘Dogs will love it,’ City of Dayton opens new dog park

DAYTON — The City of Dayton held a ribbon-cutting Friday celebrating the city’s latest park at Triangle Park on Ridge Avenue, south of Embury Park Road. “It’s incredibly beautiful,” Kristina Lewis told News Center’s 7 Mike Campbell. The Deeds Point dog park moved to Triangle...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Chappelle
WDTN

Dayton adds new dog park to Deweese neighborhood

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new feature has come to the Deweese neighborhood in Dayton, and it’s making life easier for dog owners in the area. Triangle Park, found just off of Ridge Avenue, has a brand-new dog park. According to Planning Division Manager Tony Kroeger, this four-acre park features plenty of space for dogs […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Popular Ohio restaurant chain plans new site in Kettering

Plans are in the works for a City Barbeque restaurant at the former Rapid Fired Pizza location at 2001 E. Dorothy Lane. City of Kettering records show the popular Ohio-based restaurant chain intends to renovate the vacant 3,460 square-foot building next to Delco Park. An outdoor patio will be added...
KETTERING, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Social Club#Ticket Sales#The Dayton Woman#Fairborn
Daily Advocate

Fans ready for Country Concert 22

FORT LORAMIE — Country Concert (CC) 22 starts next week on July 6, and new and returning fans all have a unique story to tell about their experiences and what they are looking forward to during the long weekend event. The Sidney Daily News asked fans to tell their...
WDTN

COVID concerns ahead of July 4 weekend

According to the state's coronavirus dashboard, four counties in the Miami Valley are above low community levels, Darke, Preble, Montgomery and Greene. Public Health of Dayton and Montgomery County says they've seen an uptick in cases since school let out.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Nostalgic amusement park Stricker’s Grove open to public July 4

Stricker's Grove, a privately-owned and old-fashioned theme park, is open to the public just four times a year. Next Monday is one of them. Located in Hamilton, Ohio, the nostalgic theme park is hosting its annual Fourth of July Celebration this Monday, and admission is free. But you'll need to...
HAMILTON, OH
hollandsfj.us

From the desk of Matt Geha, Superintendent of Springfield Schools

Announcing that the Blue Devils Wicked Wheels Car Fest is Paused Until 2023. Earlier this year, we had to make the very difficult decision to pause hosting the very popular Blue Devils’ Wicked Wheels Car Fest, but we promise that the pause is just for 2022. Last December, we celebrated the fifth anniversary of Blue Devil Radio– that’s right. Five years of great music, exceptional student programming and authentic learning opportunities for our students.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Firework sales booming in the Miami Valley

Professional fireworks displays are also expected to break revenue records. Ed Evans is helping with the final preparations for Friday night's 4th of July fireworks display on his ranch in New Carlisle. It is an annual tradition that keeps getting bigger.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy