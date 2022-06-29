ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

1 dead in Raleigh wrong-way crash: How common are these kinds of wrecks in NC?

By Judith Retana
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HVLNq_0gP5h45g00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wrong-way crash left one person dead early Tuesday morning. North Carolina Highway Patrol reported a driver was traveling in the wrong direction on the I-540 east exit ramp to Falls of Neuse Road.

A second driver was exiting the same ramp when the two collided.

The state’s latest data from 2021, showed a total of 66 wrong-way crashes. The number was just two down from 2020 when wrong-way driving crashes were their highest in at least 20 years.

A 2020 report from the North Carolina Department of Transportation found that wrong-way crashes make up less than 1 percent of total crashes but when they do occur, they are relatively high in severity.

State data shows half of these crashes happen between midnight and 5 a.m. and half were alcohol-related crashes.

YEAR TOTAL CRASHES TOTAL FATALITIES TOTAL INJURIES
2011 26 8 37
2012 27 9 30
2013 26 5 22
2014 39 8 54
2015 39 14 53
2016 41 14 53
2017 49 19 59
2018 53 17 54
2019 46 6 54
2020 68 13 82
2021 66 18 76

Wrong-way crash data for 2022 is still being collected but CBS 17 has reported on several already.

In May, NCSHP confirmed four people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a wrong-way crash in Johnston County . The highway patrol said a driver began to exit the westbound lanes of I-40 westbound before turning around on a ramp and then going eastbound in the westbound lanes. Several vehicles were hit.

Also in May, the NCSHP reported that a drunk driver going the wrong-way on I-85 collided head-on with an elderly couple who had just left a Durham hospital where the wife had chemotherapy. The couple was taken to the hospital for their injuries. The driver was never found because the NCSHP said the car’s license plate from Maryland was “fake.” The car itself was linked to Indiana but could not be traced.

A trooper used his own patrol vehicle to block a driver from going the wrong-way on the interstate in April. NCSHP said a suspect involved in a chase with police started driving the wrong-way on an exit ramp before a trooper positioned their vehicle in its path to stop them.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

Person detained in North Carolina jail dies at hospital

DURHAM, N.C. — A person who was being detained in a North Carolina jail has died, authorities said. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said the unidentified person died after being taken to a local hospital, news outlets reported. The person’s identity will be released after the family is notified, the sheriff’s office said.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Accidents
State
Indiana State
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
wcti12.com

Police officials looking for Greenville teen

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Officials with the Greenville Police Department are looking for 17-year-old Tatyani Roundtree. They said she ran away from her home on Golden Road in Greenville and has been spotted in Grimesland and Wilson. Roundtree is described as 4'2" tall and about 110 pounds. Anyone with...
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

3 suspects run from car with multiple bullet holes in Durham: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An aggravated assault was reported to the Durham Police Department around 6:10 a.m. Thursday, according to a search warrant. In connection with the assault, witnesses told police they saw “multiple people shooting” from a car before jumping out of it and fleeing. The...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrecks#Traffic Accident#Falls Of Neuse Road#State#Cbs 17#Ncshp
WNCT

Baby dies in Mebane after being left in hot car by father, police say

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A baby died after being left in a hot car in Mebane by their father, according to a Mebane Police Department news release. Around 12:23 p.m., members of the MPD responded to the Armacell at 7412 Oakwood Street when they got a call reporting cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, CPR was being […]
MEBANE, NC
WITN

Goldsboro man shot in early morning home invasion

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are searching for gunmen after a man was wounded in an early morning home invasion. Goldsboro police said they were called to a home in the 800 block of North Herman Street just before 3:00 a.m. They found that Emmanuel...
GOLDSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS 17

In NC, some fireworks are legal — and some are not

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Jared Roy and his buddies loaded up a U-Haul with more than $3,600 worth of fireworks on Wednesday. “We do a neighborhood barbecue every year for the Fourth of July,” Roy said. The Goldsboro man purchased the fireworks at a South Carolina fireworks store that will light up the night sky. […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Man taken to hospital after Durham daytime shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have confirmed a shooting in Durham that took place Wednesday afternoon. Police said at approximately 3:20 p.m., a shooting occurred near Hardee Street and Cheek Road. A man was shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital. Police say the victim may...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Man shot, 4-year-old home during Goldsboro burglary: police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was injured and a 4-year-old child was home when multiple suspects broke into a home, according to police. This happened in the 800 block of North Herman Street just before 3 a.m., police said. Police said Emmanuel Dillon Perrin was shot when the suspects broke...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

WNCT

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy