Sacramento County, CA

Bradshaw Animal Shelter holding comfort sessions with the animals on 4th of July

By Megan Camponovo
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KXTL) — Due to the loud noises, the Fourth of July is often the most dangerous day for pets. However, there are many ways one can help animals feel more comfortable during the stressful time.

Camp Bow Wow, North America’s largest doggy daycare and boarding franchise, released a press release sharing tips to keep pets safe during the Fourth of July.

“It can be hard to anticipate how your pet might react to the stimulation of fireworks and large crowds at parades, community events or even in your own backyard during holiday celebrations,” Erin Askeland, an animal health and behavior expert said in the press release. “It’s heartbreaking when a pet is lost or injured, so pet parents should be mindful of their furry family members when planning holiday weekend events.”

These are the phone numbers where illegal fireworks can be reported in the different Sacramento County cities

According to the press release, taking precautions will help pets cope with the loud noises, however, it may not completely halt their anxiety and overstimulation.

For those who want to help pets on the Fourth of July, according to a Facebook post , the Bradshaw Animal Shelter is inviting people to help comfort the shelter pets during the Fourth of July fireworks.

Anyone is invited to sit, sing, read, or play music to help distract the shelter pets during the loud noises of the Fourth of July festivities.

There will be two comfort sessions, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Individuals and groups up to five people can sign up for the event here . Anyone over 12 is allowed at the event, however an adult must accompany each child.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

