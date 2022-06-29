ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest, MS

Forest gas station drops price to $2.38 a gallon

By Christopher Fields
WLBT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOREST, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents in Forest, Mississippi, are getting some much needed relief when it comes to filling up their vehicles. The Americans for Prosperity Mississippi organization rolled back their gas prices to $2.38 Tuesday at the Cox Chevron in Forest. The...

www.wlbt.com

WJTV 12

Forest gas station sells gas for $2.38

FOREST, MS
WLBT

City of Jackson to distribute bottled water

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will allocate cases of bottled water to residents Wednesday evening. Jackson has been under a boil water notice since Friday, June 24. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Triangle Plaza Shopping Center at the intersection of...
JACKSON, MS
Farmers donate watermelons to Mississippi veterans

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friends of Mississippi Veterans, alongside the Cockrell Farmers Market, donated watermelons to veterans in Collins and Jackson on July 1 ahead of the 4th of July weekend. Fifty watermelons were carried to Collins, and another 50 watermelons were carried to Jackson. “We’re wanting to give back to them and have a […]
JACKSON, MS
Mississippi Highway Patrol announces 2022 4th of July enforcement period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) announced that enforcement efforts will be ramped up during the 4th of July holiday weekend. Troopers will be focusing on speeding and distracted and impaired driving with safety checkpoints. They will be checking for seatbelt use and removing impaired drivers from the road. These […]
JACKSON, MS
Man sentenced for 2016 homicide at Terry Road gas station

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On June 30, a man pled guilty to second degree murder in connection to a 2016 homicide in Jackson. Alex Lee Dixon, 31, admitted to killing Deswaund Bell on November 9, 2016. Police said Dixon shot Bell multiple times at the Shell Gas Station on Terry Road after a fight. […]
Councilman Kenneth Stokes to host water giveaway Friday at 9 a.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another water giveaway is slated for Friday morning, in the wake of the latest boil water notice issued for the city of Jackson. At 9 a.m. Friday, Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes will be giving away water at 3450 Albermarle Rd., in Jackson. The giveaway comes...
JACKSON, MS
Pafford aircraft struck by mysterious bullet at base

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pafford ambulance aircraft was struck by a stray bullet Monday evening. The Air One Foxtrot airframe was parked on a ramp at Hawkins Field when it was hit in the “upper cowling and intake manifold.”. It is unknown where the bullet came from at...
JACKSON, MS
Meridian Township Issues Cease and Desist Order for Public Safety

Effective June 30, Internattional, Inc., the subcontractor for MetroNet, is no longer authorized to perform work in Meridian Township due to repeated public safety concerns. On June 28, 2022, Meridian Township Fire Department and Department of Public Works responded to a gas leak on Hickorywood Drive in Okemos caused by underground drilling being performed by Internattional Inc.
MERIDIAN, MS
UPDATE: Woman killed in Moselle-Seminary Road crash identified

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The woman killed in the crash on Moselle-Seminary Road at Stewart Drive in Moselle has been identified. The Jones County Coroner’s Office reports that Brenda Carlisle-Guinn, 49 of Ellisville, died at the scene of the crash. The next-of-kin has been notified. According to the...
MOSELLE, MS
Developers hope to breathe new life into Metrocenter Mall

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Is there hope for the Metrocenter? One developer believes there is, and working to put the finishing touches on a section not under forfeiture by the state. “Tornado got our roof and you know busted some spots off. So we’re getting ready to repair those spots,”...
JACKSON, MS
Three wanted for armed robbery of Metro PCS in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three men who are wanted in connection to the armed robbery and robbery of two Metro PCS locations. Police said the three men walked into the Metro PCS location at 211 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June […]
JACKSON, MS
Council to consider moratorium on opening, expanding bars on E. Capitol Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A proposal from one Jackson City Council member could temporarily block new bars from coming to East Capitol Street. Ward 7 Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay is set to introduce an ordinance at next week’s council meeting to place a 12-month moratorium on the opening of new bars along the portion of the roadway located in the Downtown Jackson Central Business District.
JACKSON, MS
Medical transport plane grounded after being shot at Mississippi airport

A medical transport plane has been grounded after it was struck by a bullet at a Mississippi airport. WAPT in Jackson reports that a pilot for Physicians Air Transport was standing in a hangar at Hawkins Field in Jackson when he heard a loud ping. Soon after, the pilot found a bullet hole in the plane and evidence that a bullet has struck part of the airplane’s engine.
Suspect wanted for homicide on Robinson Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man is wanted for shooting another man in early June. According to Jackson police, 61-year-old Kenneth Weathers was shot outside of a local convenience store on Robinson Street. He has since passed away from his injuries. If you know the whereabouts of the individual in the surveillance pictures or […]
JACKSON, MS
One injured in rollover crash on Highway 35 in Attala County

ATTALA, Miss. (WJTV) – Attala County deputies and firefighters responded to a rollover crash. The one-vehicle crash happened on Highway 35 North between Sugar Creek and Hesterville on Monday, June 27 around 10:00 a.m. Breezy News reported the vehicle ran off the road and was in the woods by the time authorities arrived. One person […]
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
Super Chix Opens in Flowood, Mississippi

SUPER CHIX announced the opening of its first restaurant in Mississippi in Flowood. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located at 2675 Lakeland Dr., Flowood, Mississippi. “The Lakeland Dr. SUPER CHIX is perfectly located in the principal Flowood Shopping Corridor with its easy accessibility and prominent street presence. Residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a great new choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. Congratulations to the SUPER CHIX franchisees Bill Latham and Jud Heubach of the Table 100 Group and John Bean, Principal at the Eat With Us Group and their team for their first SUPER CHIX opening,” says Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.
FLOWOOD, MS

