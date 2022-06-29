ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weaver wins Republican nomination for SC education leader

By JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Conservative think tank CEO Ellen Weaver has won the Republican nomination for South Carolina education superintendent.

Weaver was the second-place finisher in the primary earlier this month, but vaulted past Palmetto State Teachers Association Executive Director Kathy Maness on Tuesday.

Weaver will face Democratic teacher and SC for Ed founder Lisa Ellis in November. Weaver could still face a rough road to the job.

A new South Carolina law requires education superintendents to have at least a master’s degree.

Weaver doesn’t have one, but started a program in April.

Election officials said there is no precedent for what happens if she wins in November without an advanced degree. A lawsuit is likely.

SC Rep. Krystle Matthews responds to controversial call with inmate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One day after News 2 obtained audio of a South Carolina Representative making controversial comments during a call with an inmate at a Greenville correctional facility, Krystle Matthews is defending her actions. Matthews said that she did not know she was speaking with an inmate. According to Matthews, she received a […]
iheart.com

ELECTION RESULTS: Click here to see the numbers as they come in

ELECTION RESULTS: Click here to see the numbers as they come in. There are only two statewide runoffs, one for each party. Republican voters selected between Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver in the state superintendent of education race, with the winner facing Democrat Lisa Ellis in the general election. People...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
