I am opposed to any zoning and ordinance changes that would allow the current out-of-state owners of the former Carson Pirie Scot property, 970 N. Lake Street in Aurora, to install a passive income model storage unit at that site, or a car wash, on the out-lot. I express my deepest disappointment in the city of Aurora government leaders, staff members, and commission appointees, following the June 8 Planning Commission meeting and the June 15 Building, Economic Development, and Zoning Committee meeting during which our commissioners and aldermanic committee members moved these projects forward against the wishes of the residential neighbors. These same City representatives relatively recently rejected two similar projects for the far West Side at the former Cub Foods and Lowe’s locations, but inexplicably, the residents of the near West Side were steamrolled by city staff members and elected officials with a plan that we had no input to and a project we rejected three years ago.

AURORA, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO