Business Carousel CommunityAuroraBill PossLuigi's Pizza and Fun CenterRetirement. Bill Poss closes Luigi's Pizza and Fun Center in Aurora.

The Voice

Busy, we take time for an Independence Day

Independence Day holiday is and should be a big, wonderful, celebration. In spite of many problems, distractions, and problems, the founding of the country in a political sense was comparatively resolved, breathtaking, and led to solving governmental situations. We require comparable courage today. It is a busy world for The...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Procession

Carousel Community EntertainmentAuroraFourth of JulyParadeProcession. As previously announced, the decision to reimagine the traditional downtown Fourth of July Parade by taking it out into the community in a format that would reach exponentially more people was made after considering the impact on the greater community, including the management of City services and resources and savings
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Outdoor service July 3, two churches

New England Congregational Church (NECC), 406 W. Galena Boulevard in Aurora, will be host to a joint outdoor service with Our Savior Lutheran Church, Aurora, at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 3. The public is invited. Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets. An all-ages outdoor service will be held in...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Apple Swift Student Challenge

Award Carousel Kids/YouthApple Swift Student ChallengeAwardMarmion Academy. Since he was in seventh grade, Juan Campos, Jr. of Aurora, has been waiting for the opportunity to enter Apple's Swift Student Challenge. With the start of high school came his chance to finally participate. At just 14, and with his first application, Campos, a sophomore at Marmion Academy in
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Fireworks scofflaws in Aurora

In preparation for the Fourth of July weekend and the following weeks, the City of Aurora government has launched a citywide campaign for fireworks scofflaws. By City Code, fireworks are illegal in the State’s second-largest city, and the selling, possession, storage, and usage of fireworks now come with hefty fines.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Marmion’s Juan Campos, Jr. Swift Student winner

Since he was in seventh grade, Juan Campos, Jr. of Aurora, has been waiting for the opportunity to enter Apple’s Swift Student Challenge. With the start of high school came his chance to finally participate. At just 14, and with his first application, Campos, a sophomore at Marmion Academy in Aurora, was named a winner in the 2022 Swift Student Challenge.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Fourth of July Celebrations 2022 in the Greater Fox Valley area

• RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, and McCullough Park, Illinois Avenue and Lake Street, music, games, food, kids activities, will start at 7 p.m.. Fireworks will be Monday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m. over the Fox River with viewing at McCullough Park and RiverEdge Park. • Fourth of July parade...
The Voice

Libraries continue to evolve, sensitive to public needs

Libraries are evolving. Gone are the silent, stoic, halls with shelves as far as the eye can see. People of all ages visit the library to connect with others, create new things, and discover new ideas. Libraries are one of the few remaining establishments where the public can interact with others without the expectation of spending money. The Aurora Public Library District (APLD) is ensuring that our locations transform along with the needs of the community, which is why we are embarking on a space planning project to be completed over the next several years.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Goal: Create pub, margarita, crawls

Aurora Downtown welcomes everyone to create pub and margarita crawls in downtown Aurora this Summer. The downtown organization of business and property owners recently launched two self-guided online crawls to encourage participants to pick a date, grab some friends, and enjoy the crawls at their leisure. Unlike a standard event,...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Carson Pirie Scott

Commentary Government InfrastructureCarson Pirie ScottDonna ZineOpinionReader's Commentary. Reader's Commentary: Strong voice: Opposed to plans at former Carson Pirie Scott. By Donna Zine, Aurora, Ill. Ward resident I am opposed to any zoning and ordinance changes that would allow the current out-of-state owners of the former Carson Pirie Scot property, 970 N. Lake Street in Aurora, to install a passive income model storage unit at that site, or a car
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Cosmo Club of Aurora installs 2022-2023 officers

Aurora area residents were among 2022-2023 officers recently installed by Cosmopolitan Club of Aurora, the club that fights diabetes. New officers were installed at the nonprofit’s June 16 meeting at Oak Street Restaurant in North Aurora. Installation officer was Vic Smith of Newark, past Cosmo Mid-States Federation governor and...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Reader’s Commentary: Strong voice: Opposed to plans at former Carson Pirie Scott

I am opposed to any zoning and ordinance changes that would allow the current out-of-state owners of the former Carson Pirie Scot property, 970 N. Lake Street in Aurora, to install a passive income model storage unit at that site, or a car wash, on the out-lot. I express my deepest disappointment in the city of Aurora government leaders, staff members, and commission appointees, following the June 8 Planning Commission meeting and the June 15 Building, Economic Development, and Zoning Committee meeting during which our commissioners and aldermanic committee members moved these projects forward against the wishes of the residential neighbors. These same City representatives relatively recently rejected two similar projects for the far West Side at the former Cub Foods and Lowe’s locations, but inexplicably, the residents of the near West Side were steamrolled by city staff members and elected officials with a plan that we had no input to and a project we rejected three years ago.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Backgrounds reveal new Aurora Public Library District management members

Two new management team members have joined the ranks at the Aurora Public Library District (APLD). Mark Salem joined the administration team as our new finance manager and Monica Boyer was recently hired as our new senior manager of Children Services. We sat down to learn more about them, what led them to the library world, and how they like APLD, so far.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Summer Sculptures in Naperville

Summer Sculptures arrived in Downtown Naperville! This year’s sculpture theme is Cruising Into Summer. As a result, 16 amazing pick-up trucks are scattered through the downtown area through Labor Day Weekend. Interested person can follow the 2022 Sculpture Map and wander downtown and enjoy the painted creations!. In conjunction...
NAPERVILLE, IL
The Voice

Now 246 years later, still best; Kifowit keeps up

We do our best in society when we keep things moving, seek improvements, and be inclusive. It works better when we have the idea we are one, even with different tastes, styles, preferences. One for all and all for one is preferable. Reality indicates the ideal can be more difficult to negotiate, however, setting such goals provides for progress.
AURORA, IL
The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

