ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Kathy Hochul scores easy win in NY’s Democratic primary for governor

By Zach Williams, Bruce Golding
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lHy8U_0gP5g3fo00

Gov. Kathy Hochul cruised to an easy victory in Tuesday’s Democratic primary election, setting her up to seek a full term in November after taking office last year when a sexual harassment scandal forced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo to quit in disgrace .

Hochul — New York’s first female governor — held a 65% to 22% lead over city Public Advocate Jumaane Williams with outgoing US Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Long Island) trailing both at 13% with 18% of the precincts reporting when the Associated Press called the race.

Hochul, 63, consistently led the pre-election polls, with the most recent putting her a staggering 36 percentage points ahead of Suozzi.

The surveys led Democratic consultant Evan Stavisky to predict to The Post earlier this month that “it would take an actual miracle, rather than a Hail Mary, for the governor to lose this primary,”

But the Buffalo native wasn’t considered a shoo-in until after Cuomo decided to stay on the sidelines , with a March survey showing him just 8 percentage points behind Hochul a hypothetical primary contest.

Hochul also faced a brief challenge from Attorney General Letitia James, who was seen as a likely Cuomo opponent before he resigned, accusing her of railroading him with a probe that found he harassed 11 women, including nine current or former state workers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R5U7h_0gP5g3fo00
Rep. Tom Suozzi trailed Hochul in the most recent polls by nearly 40 points.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23iGTG_0gP5g3fo00
Hochul took home 65% of the vote when the Associated Press called the race.
REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36x8fj_0gP5g3fo00
Hochul consistently led the pre-election polls.
REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

But James — who also released a blockbuster report about Cuomo’s undercounting of nursing home deaths from COVID-19 — abandoned her short-lived bid for governor in December and decided to seek re-election instead.

That move came after she failed to hit a $5 million fundraising target set by Democratic leaders in Brooklyn, her political base, sources have told The Post.

Hochul’s confidence that she had the primary in the bag apparently led her to skip the first of three scheduled debates with her Democratic rivals, claiming she needed to focus instead on the scheduled final day of the legislative session.

The move led Suozzi and Williams to knock her on issues including crime, gun control and mayoral control of New York City schools.

At the second debate, Hochul’s rivals took shots at Hochul’s plan to use $850 million in taxpayer money to help build a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills while her husband serves as general counsel for the company that runs the concession stands, restaurants and retail outlets there.

Hochul and Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado raise their arms as sign of victory while they celebrate in the New York Democrats for Election Night Watch Party.
REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJMbt_0gP5g3fo00
Public Advocate Jumaane Williams pounced on Hochul’s decision to opt out of the first of three debates for the nomination.
AP

The final face-off featured a clash between Hochul and Suozzi over her appointment of former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, who resigned following his indictment on federal corruption charges involving an alleged scheme to trade a state grant for campaign contributions.

But none of the exchanges included the sort of knock-out blow Hochul’s rivals needed to move the needle in public-opinion surveys that also showed her likely to prevail over any GOP challenger in November.

Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 2-to-1 in the deep blue Empire State, which hasn’t had a GOP governor since George Pataki left office in 2006.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
caribbeantoday.com

Jumaane Williams Loses NY Democratic Primary for Governor

NEW YORK, New York – Caribbean American candidate for Governor of New York Jumaane D. Williams Tuesday night resoundingly lost in his bid to unseat incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul in the New York Democratic Primary. Williams, New York City’s Public Advocate and son of Grenadian immigrants, ran a spirited...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Times Square a Gun-Free Zone Under NY's Overhauled New Handgun Rules

New York’s legislature approved a sweeping overhaul Friday of the state’s handgun licensing rules, seeking to preserve some limits on firearms after the Supreme Court ruled that most people have a right to carry a handgun for personal protection. The measure, signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul after passing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY Democrats choose Hochul for governor; GOP picks Zeldin

NEW YORK (AP) — Nine months after she stepped into the job of New York governor as a relative unknown, Democrat Kathy Hochul easily locked up her party’s nomination Tuesday, setting her on an expected glide path to win the office in November. Hochul was serving as an under-the-radar lieutenant governor under the shadow of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Elections
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
New York City, NY
Government
wxxinews.org

Local Democrats on the results of Tuesday's primary election

This week, Republicans and Democrats chose their candidates for New York Governor. Republican Lee Zeldin and Democrat Kathy Hochul will top the ballot, and the candidates emphasized very different themes during their Tuesday-night victory speeches. Hochul was opposed in her primary by candidates who attempted to outflank to both the right and left. Zeldin won with a plurality of votes, defeating Trump-allied Andrew Giuliani.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
George Pataki
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Jumaane Williams
104.5 The Team

Gov. Hochul Announces New York State Police Seized More Than 600 Guns

Within the first six months of 2022, New York State Police seized 98 percent more guns than the prior year. Governor Kathy Hochul released the figures during a recent press conference. Following a meeting of the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns at the New York State Intelligence Center in East Greenbush, Gov. Hochul, who just won the Democratic primary for Governor, spoke about the increase in seizures.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wdkx.com

New York State Governor & Rochester City Court Primary Election Winners

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul won Tuesday’s Democratic primary, her first contest in seeking a full term as governor. She’ll now face the Republican primary winner, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, in the November election. LaToya Lee and Jacquelyn Grippe won a Democratic primary race for Rochester City Court judge, effectively ensuring their seats on the bench in November. The race for two seats featured four candidates representing unique experiences in the legal field. Grippe and Lee both formerly served as public defenders; the latter was appointed to fill a vacancy on City Court by Mayor Malik Evans in February. Click Here To Read More.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election State#Democratic Primary#Politics State#Politics Governor#The Associated Press
PIX11

Antonio Delgado wins primary for New York Lt. Gov. seat

NEW YORK (PIX11) — When former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigned in April, Gov. Kathy Hochul replaced him with Antonio Delgado. Delgado, who stepped down from his seat in Congress to accept the job, will now have the chance to run alongside Hochul. He won his primary election Tuesday. Hochul and Delgado will face off […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Shrestha upsets Cahill while Hochul, Delgado prevail in Dem primaries

The dust finally settled last night after one of the most bruising Hudson Valley primary contests in recent memory and voters in Ulster and Dutchess County will be practicing pronouncing the last name of Sarahana Shrestha, the Nepalese born graphic designer, who emerged as the victor, to represent the Democratic party line for the 103rd district in the New York State Assembly.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS New York

Hochul's quest, GOP logjam, and AOC vs. Adams highlight N.Y. primaries

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers will go to the polls Tuesday to pick the Democrat and Republican candidates for governor and lieutenant governor who will face off in November and decide the future direction of the Empire State. State Assembly primaries will also be held, with a number of races shaping up as a contest between Mayor Eric Adams and progressive Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported on Monday. Tuesday is a big day in New York politics. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take on two challengers for the Democratic nomination, there's a four-way Republican free for all, and a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy