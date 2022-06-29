ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul sails to primary victory

By Julia Manchester
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) is projected to sail to victory in her primary on Tuesday, defeating Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

The Associated Press called the race at 9:25 p.m. EDT.

Hochul, who would be the first woman elected to the governor’s office if she wins the general election, is heavily favored to win in November. She enters the general election in the blue state with a large cash and incumbency advantage.

Hochul took office last year after former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations and questions about COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. Despite leaving his office in disgrace, Cuomo continuously floated the idea of a comeback. However, he has yet to launch any bid for political office.

Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Politics
