ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

'He told his mother that he dumped my daughter's body': family of woman presumed murdered hope movement in another Spokane homicide case brings forward charges

By Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Anchor
KHQ Right Now
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. - Police documents reveal one name has continued to come up in the homicide investigations of two local women. They state investigators believe 52-year-old Robert Davis was involved in the disappearance of Heather Higgins from 2010, and the 2012 homicide of Kala Williams. Despite alleged police evidence tying him...

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Spokane police investigating suspected homicide at Rochester Heights Park

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) Major Crimes Unit is investigating after a body was discovered in Rochester Heights Park in northeast Spokane around 11 a.m. on July 1. In an update on the incident, Cpl. Nick Briggs stated the death is being investigated as a homicide. In addition...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Sheriff's Office needs helping find missing 12-year-old in Spokane County

Spokane Valley Police Department reports 12-year-old Dakotah Boyd was located by Spokane Police Department this afternoon. Law enforcement thanks the public for their help in this matter. Last updated: July 1 at 4 p.m. From Spokane County Sheriff's Office:. Spokane Valley Deputies are attempting to locate a missing/vulnerable juvenile, 12-year-old...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Spokane County, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
KHQ Right Now

Wanted suspect seen violating no-trespass order tries to run from police

Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives and Spokane Valley Deputies worked together to take a wanted felony suspect, also observed violating a no-trespass order, into custody. The suspect attempted to avoid Deputies who converged on the vehicle he was driving in a parking lot. The suspect backed into one fully marked patrol car and was pinned from the front by a second patrol car with its emergency lights activated, taking away any avenue of escape.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Court Docs: 'Large amount of narcotics' possibly inside suspect car linked to officer's shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. - Newly filed court docs say the two men charged with shooting a Spokane Police officer may have had counterfeit pills inside their car. "Information has been received of the likelihood of a large amount of narcotics possibly being located inside the suspect vehicle," court documents said after a Spokane County Sheriff's Office Detective reported seeing a clear sandwich baggie-sized container on the driver's seat containing a "large quantity of blue pills consistent in appearance with that of 'Mexis' (a counterfeit Oxycontin pill containing Fentanyl)."
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Higgins
KHQ Right Now

Coeur d'Alene resident discovers newborn baby at his doorstep

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - A newborn baby was found abandoned Thursday morning around 6 a.m. at the Rockwood Lodge Apartments in Coeur d’Alene. A man, who KHQ spoke to, says he was walking out the door to work when he noticed something move to the left of his doorway. He immediately called police and the baby was transported to Kootenai Health for a full evaluation.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting in St. Maries

ST MARIES, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) say they've arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting in St. Maries Wednesday morning. 20-year-old Lonnie Layman is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Moses Shearer in the parking lot of the Ridgeview Apartment complex. Layman was arrested in Calder, Idaho and...
SAINT MARIES, ID
KHQ Right Now

Kootenai County marine patrols ramping up for the weekend

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Starting Friday, July 1st, 2022 the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Marine Division with the North Idaho DUI Task force will be conducting extra patrols on the water and around Kootenai County's Boat Launches. Not only is it 4th of July weekend, it is also Operation Dry...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Homicidal#Violent Crime#Spokane Police
KHQ Right Now

Crash at Third and Maple closes down street, causing slowdowns

SPOKANE, Wash. - A two-car crash at Third and Maple is causing a slowdown Wednesday morning that could affect your morning commute. Spokane police on the scene told KHQ the crash was between a city vehicle towing a lawnmower and another car. Minor injuries have been reported. Police said they...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Aircraft crash in Whitman county, serious injury reported

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating after a single prop aircraft crashed in Whitman county, just off the SR 26 near Lacrosse. According to early updates, one occupant was onboard and sustained serious injuries. A Life Flight is enroute to the scene. The roadway is unblocked,...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHQ Right Now

One dead, three missing after speed boat crashes on Pend Oreille River

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - One person is dead and three others are missing after a speedboat crashed on the Pend Oreille River in Bonner County Wednesday, the sheriff's office confirmed. Bonner County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) has six boats out on the water searching and has requested assistance from Idaho Fish...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Dover community reacts to boating accident on Pend Oreille River

DOVER, Idaho - As the 4th of July weekend kicks off, boaters on the Pend Oreille River are taking precautions after the tragic boating accident on Tuesday. Many boats hit the water early on Friday. One of them was Bill Collier. He’s lived in Dover for 15 years and he says he’s never seen a boating accident quite like what happened on Tuesday.
DOVER, ID
KHQ Right Now

Silverwood changes name to 'Sybilwood' in honor of late Spokane radio DJ

Silverwood Theme Park temporarily changed its name on June 30 to honor a well-known Spokane radio DJ who died of lung cancer. "Sybil" died two weeks after finding out about the cancer, but always joked that the theme park should change its name to "Sybilwood" for a day. All proceeds that come from people using the code "Sybilwood" will go to the Mentoring and Aspiring Women in Radio charity.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy