'He told his mother that he dumped my daughter's body': family of woman presumed murdered hope movement in another Spokane homicide case brings forward charges

Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives and Spokane Valley Deputies worked together to take a wanted felony suspect, also observed violating a no-trespass order, into custody. The suspect attempted to avoid Deputies who converged on the vehicle he was driving in a parking lot. The suspect backed into one fully marked patrol car and was pinned from the front by a second patrol car with its emergency lights activated, taking away any avenue of escape.

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO