'He told his mother that he dumped my daughter's body': family of woman presumed murdered hope movement in another Spokane homicide case brings forward charges
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police documents reveal one name has continued to come up in the homicide investigations of two local women. They state investigators believe 52-year-old Robert Davis was involved in the disappearance of Heather Higgins from 2010, and the 2012 homicide of Kala Williams. Despite alleged police evidence tying him...www.khq.com
