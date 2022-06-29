ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Names, addresses of every CCW holder in California exposed, Sheriff’s Office confirms

By Dom McAndrew
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CCSMh_0gP5en4H00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KPGE ) – The names, addresses, and license types of every CCW holder in California were exposed as part of a data breach suffered by the state Department of Justice, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the California State Sheriff’s Association informed the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office about the data breach, which followed the publication of the state’s 2022 Firearms Dashboard Portal on Monday. At the time, state officials described it as improving “transparency and information sharing for firearms-related data.”

Sheriff’s Office officials say the information released included the CCW holders’ name, age, address, Criminal Identification Index (CII) number and license type (Standard, Judicial, Reserve and Custodial). The information included every CCW holder in the state.

In response to the information being released, Fresno County officials say the state disabled access to the website hosting the data – but there are concerns that the information was copied and remains in circulation on social media and other parts of the internet. It is unknown how long the information was publicly accessible on the Department of Justice’s website.

Officials add that the State Attorney General’s Office is working to determine the size of the breach and it plans to contact the CCW holders directly to advise them of the situation.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone who is aware that their identity was compromised as a result of the data breach make an online report ( click here ).

The State Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
eastcountytoday.net

Hate Crime Incidents in Contra Costa County

Martinez, Calif.— In Contra Costa County, hate crime incidents are relatively low compared to the most recent data from the Attorney General — which shows hate crimes increasing in California. Attorney General Rob Bonta released the report “2021 Hate Crime in California” on Tuesday. The report shows that...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

How the CCW data breach could impact Californians in other ways

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – After the names, addresses, and other personal information from every CCW holder in California were exposed this week, a Clovis-based firearms retailer fears that the data could easily be used for dangerous purposes. According to the state Department of Justice, the Firearms Dashboard Portal (which was officially launched Monday) exposed the […]
CLOVIS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Standard, CA
KRON4 News

The most mispronounced places in California

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — California has been a state or territory of three countries in the previous 200 years, and for thousands of years it has been the home of Native Americans, all of which has resulted in a mix of city, county and place names coming from different languages. FOX40 asked its followers on Facebook […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
yourcentralvalley.com

Kaitlin Armstrong captured in Costa Rica; officials say she used a phony passport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kaitlin Armstrong, the woman accused of killing cyclist Moriah Wilson, was captured at a Costa Rica hostel Wednesday, over a month after the murder. U.S. Marshals worked with Homeland Security and authorities in Costa Rica to find her at the hostel on Santa Teresa Beach, which borders to Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Thursday. She will be deported and returned to the U.S.
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccw#The State#Department Of Justice#Cii
signalscv.com

Man arrested on suspicion of oral copulation with a minor

A man was arrested and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Monday on suspicion of oral copulation with a minor. The man, identified as Roberto Zuniga, 42, of Fillmore, was arrested on at least one felonious charge and held in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs.
FILLMORE, CA
KRON4 News

New legislative action to address AAPI hate crimes

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Hate crimes are on the rise in California. New data out by Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office found that hate crimes rose more than 30% from 2020 to 2021. San Francisco is experiencing the worst of it. That’s why lawmakers gathered in Chinatown on Friday to announce legislation they hope […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

New program will put Americorps public health volunteers in schools

(BCN) — California’s unprecedented investment in students’ health and wellbeing got a little boost from the federal government this week, as AmeriCorps announced it would dispatch dozens of public health volunteers into schools and communities. Five organizations in California, including several that work in schools, are part of the first wave of a new AmeriCorps […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

SF man charged with murdering truck driver after receiving ride

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators looking into the fatal stabbing at an Avenal gas station have connected the suspect detained to a series of other incidents, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to the DA’s office, 51-year-old Jose Madeira was attacked and fatally stabbed on Saturday by 21-year-old Isaiah Harley from San […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

These California laws take effect July 1

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two recently signed California laws that affect school schedules and gun regulation will take effect July 1.   The new laws are part of the 770 bills Gov. Gavin Newsom signed in October of last year, according to Cal Matters.  Senate Bill 328 resolves concerns that classes start too early, inhibiting students […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy