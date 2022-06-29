ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio Co. Commissioners approve two ARPA funding requests

By Rebecca Little
 3 days ago

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — On Tuesday night, Ohio County Commissioners agreed to cover the pre-development costs for the town of Triadelphia and the village of Valley Grove for sewage and water projects.

The money is federal funding that comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and was given to Ohio County.

Valley Grove, who is pursuing improvements to their already exisiting water system, will receive $40,000 to pay for the completion of a Preliminary Engineering Report.

While Triadelphia will be given $175,000 to cover the costs of a Sanitary Sewer Evaluation Study, Mapping, and a Preliminary Engineering Report for a sewer project in the town.

Belomar is the Regional Council that is representing both Triadelphia and Valley Grove to help facilitate the grant and low interest loan process for these infrastructure projects.

Just about every water and sewer utility in the county is in great need of repair and maintenance and ongoing improvements. So, I think that’s probably one of the main reasons Congress wanted that money to be spent that way. These costs will fit perfectly into that budget. So, that’s why we’re attempting to move forward on them and we will continue to do that the other municipalities and villages in the county as well as the Ohio County Public Service District.

Randy Wharton, President, Ohio Co. Commission

Belomar is one of 11 regional councils in the Mountain State who do this kind of work.

In other business, the commission also approved the hiring of a prosecuting attorney to help with the abuse and neglect cases of children, specifically, that are flooding the county.

