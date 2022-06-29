Man dead after Abundance Street shooting: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )– A shooting in the Gentilly area left one man dead Tuesday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers said a call came in just before 7:30 p.m., of a shooting in the 1700 block of Abundance St.

Upon arrival, NOPD said a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further details are available at this time but as information comes in, the story will be updated.

Anyone with information about the homicide, can call Third District officers at (504)658-6030.

