Man dead after Abundance Street shooting: NOPD

By Raeven Poole
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )– A shooting in the Gentilly area left one man dead Tuesday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers said a call came in just before 7:30 p.m., of a shooting in the 1700 block of Abundance St.

Upon arrival, NOPD said a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further details are available at this time but as information comes in, the story will be updated.

Anyone with information about the homicide, can call Third District officers at (504)658-6030.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WWL-AMFM

NOPD makes a quick arrest in Algiers homicide

The New Orleans Police Department made a quick arrest in an Algiers homicide that happened this morning. “Around 1:19 a.m. Seventh District officers arrived in the 4900 block of Oled Drive to search for an adult female victim that was…
fox8live.com

Woman arrested for shooting, killing woman in N.O. East, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One woman is dead and another is behind bars after a deadly shooting early Friday (July 1) morning in New Orleans East. The New Orleans Police Department says they found a 47-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds just after 1 a.m. in the 4900 block of Oled Drive, near the 2 Oaks Apartments.
WDSU

NOPD investigates after woman shot on I-10 West at Carrollton Exit

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the interstate Wednesday night. The shooting was reported on Interstate 10 West at Carrollton around 7:20 p.m. The woman was driving when she was shot, according to police. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
WWL-TV

NOPD: Woman shot on I-10 was likely targeted

NEW ORLEANS — A woman is in critical condition after being shot while driving on I-10 Wednesday near the Carrollton exit. NOPD investigators believe she was likely targeted and deliberately shot. Police still don't know the motive. This marks the 13th shooting on a New Orleans interstate this year....
WWL-TV

New Orleans on track to have one of its deadliest years ever

NEW ORLEANS — Shevelle Fontenette says the growing number of young people gunned down on the streets of New Orleans touches her heart. “It really saddens me to know that so much crime and it’s the younger kids that are doing it,” Fontenette said. Her 19-year-old son...
WDSU

Jefferson Parish sheriff investigating carjacking in Old Metairie

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was carjacked in old Metairie Wednesday night. According to Jefferson Parish Public Information Officer Jason Rivarde, a man was carjacked at gunpoint while waiting for a stoplight at Orpheum Street and Metairie Road. Rivarde said the...
WWL-TV

15-year-old arrested for shooting 13-year-old in Kenner

NEW ORLEANS — Kenner Police have arrested a 15-year-old for the shooting of a 13-year-old near Newport Place. The juvenile was taken into custody at a New Orleans home, according to Kenner Police. Police say the 13-year-old was shot multiple times on Wednesday and is in critical condition. The...
WDSU

Fairgrounds fatal shooting victim identified

The Orleans Parish Coroner has identified the person shot and killed near the Fairgrounds earlier this week. The victim was identified as Deangelo Molizone, 17, according to the coroner. The homicide investigation was launched Tuesday in the 1700 block of Abundance Street. Police say Molizone was shot multiple times and...
NOLA.com

Man carjacked at gunpoint while sitting at Old Metairie traffic light: JPSO

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was carjacked at gunpoint while sitting at a traffic light in Old Metairie Wednesday evening. The victim was sitting at the intersection of Orpheum Avenue and Metairie Road about 5:45 p.m. when an armed suspect walked up and demanded the man's vehicle.
fox8live.com

FOX 8 Defenders: After 3 murders in less than 24 hours, The Willows ramps up security

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Willows apartment complex in New Orleans East has stepped up security measures after residents told us they were terrified to live there. Last week, three murders happened at the complex in less than 24 hours. Both shootings happened in the complex on Lawrence Road. The first happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday and left two people dead. The second happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday and left another person dead.
