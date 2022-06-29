ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Ridge, LA

Franklin Jr. brings a big tackle to the John Curtis Patriots roster

By Aaron S. Lee, Kylee Bond, Ed Daniels
 3 days ago

RIVER RIDGE, La. ( WGNO )— He’s big, he’s bad, and he’s coming home to the Big Easy to play football!

On Monday, Jowhar Franklin Jr., a 6-3, 320-pound defensive lineman, announced that he has transferred to John Curtis Christian School for the 2022 season.

A Kenner native, Franklin is coming to the Patriots from Dr. Phillips High School, located in a suburb of Orlando, Fla.

Longtime Saints head equipment manager honored at Pro Football Hall of Fame

The incoming junior is taking part in summer workouts, showing off quick feet and a massive tackle in some of his most recent social media posts.

Videos courtesy of Jowhar Franklin, Jr.

Franklin says among the colleges that interest him are Florida, LSU, and the University of Oklahoma.

Catch Franklin and the Patriots kicking off the 2022 season on September 9 in Zachary.

