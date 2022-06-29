ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, PA

Pro-life supporters rally together in Perry Square

By Jennifer Mobilia
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=074emV_0gP5eEMy00

Pro-life supporters rallied together in Perry Square this evening.

They are celebrating the recent supreme court ruling overturning Roe v Wade.

About 50 people gathered with signs and flags to show their support for advocates who have been fighting for the pro-life movement.

Why companies think paying for abortion travel is worth it

We spoke to one pro-life supporter who said they don’t hate pro-choice supporters.

“Let’s work together to do what would really help our country which we think would be to support life and encourage and help women when they are in need, and families support family life,” said Gretchen Lorei, Pro-Life Supporter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

Local Attorney weighs in on Abortion Travel Reimbursement

Attorney Joseph Caulfield spoke with Erie News Now on the legality behind companies providing financial support for their employee's reproductive healthcare. He also reminds all workers to err on the side of caution when utilizing this service.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town July 1-3

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Erie SeaWolves Baseball The Erie SeaWolves are home at UPMC Park this weekend to take on the Akron Rubber Ducks. this weekend will consist […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Native Hosts Book Signing At U-Pick 6 Public House

Mary Jo Lorei, born and raised in Erie, launched her first book of 52 inspirations in December of 2021. She returned home Thursday to host a book signing at the U-Pick 6 Public House on West Ridge Road. The name of her book is, "Practical Inspirations". She is a Master...
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Perry County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Society
YourErie

Fourth of July: Where to see Fireworks, parades this holiday weekend

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — If you’re looking to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday this weekend and aren’t sure what to do, we have compiled a list for you of local fireworks shows and parades so you don’t miss a thing. Fireworks Lights Over Lake Erie: Sunday, July 3 — 10 p.m. at Dobbins Landing in downtown […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Home House of Erie Food Pantry Sees Increase in Demand

With children home for the summer and no school lunches being served, parents have more mouths to feed for meals. This can be challenge with many people's grocery bills rising due to inflation. Some parents or families may be turning to other community resources to make ends meet. Dozens of...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Public pickleball courts open at Whitford Park

Harborcreek Township Supervisors have dedicated a new pickleball and basketball court at Whitford Park. The project transformed the aging tennis courts at the park into two separate pickleball courts. Community members are welcome to visit what is being called the “Whitford Park Sports Courts” to learn how to play and to get together with friends. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

How to avoid hearing loss this Fourth of July weekend

We are only days away from Fourth of July fireworks filling the sky, but it’s important to remember some safety tips, especially when it comes to your hearing. It’s no secret when one thinks of Fourth of July that fireworks come to mind, but fireworks can be dangerous and cause hearing loss if the proper […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Life#Abortion#Protest#Pro Life Supporter#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

New mural unveiled on West 3rd and Cascade

A new mural was unveiled on Thursday at West 3rd and Cascade Street. This mural is called “Sights and Sounds.” The mural was designed by Artist Thomas Ferraro to show the characteristics of that neighborhood. The building where the mural is located is the home of Mrs. Ester Tregler. She lived in this building for […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Artist grants opportunity opening July 6

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County artists have an opportunity to secure one of three cash awards to support their creative process. Erie Arts and Culture has opened the application period for its artist fellowships. Each of the selected fellows will receive cash awards ranging $2,000-$5,500; an emerging artist (a person early in their career with a […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Fuller Hose welcomes community with open house

It’s not everyday that kids get the opportunity to climb behind the wheel of a firetruck and get their picture taken. Fuller Hose Volunteer Fire Department in North East hosted a community open house on Wednesday. The community had the opportunity to get pictures with the firetrucks, meet the firefighters, tour the station, and learn […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

New green space park, trail opens in City of Corry

The City of Corry was celebrating a special addition to the community on Friday. Dozens of folks got a first hand look at a new green space park and trail. Brian Wilk explains.  The new three-acre green space park and 1,400 foot limestone trail sits on Mead Street across from Mead Park. The trail is also […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

EC3PA expanding locations around Erie

The Erie County Community College (EC3PA) has announced plans to open their newest site at the former Villa Maria Academy. This announcement comes as Villa Maria and Cathedral Prep are set to merge, using one downtown campus beginning in the fall. EC3PA board members unanimously voted upon a lease agreement that will bring a branch […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

EC3PA announces new site at former Villa Maria

The Erie County Community College (EC3PA) has announced plans to open their latest site at the former Villa Maria Academy. This announcement comes as Villa Maria and Cathedral Prep are set to merge, using one downtown campus beginning in the fall. Board members from the community college said this opportunity will provide easier access to […]
VILLA MARIA, PA
YourErie

Millcreek Branch Library seeking new location

The Millcreek Branch Library is in the early stages of looking for a new location. This is Erie County’s second busiest branch next to the Blasco Library. However, it is their smallest branch location at just under 6,500 square feet. Officials said that they have outgrown that space and are looking for a larger location. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Community Steps up to Help Following Basketball Court Vandalism

An Erie summertime staple may go off as planned after all, thanks to a groundswell of community support. Erie News Now on Tuesday first reported on the shattered backboards at the Spoon's League basketball courts. The act of vandalism nearly delayed the start of the summer league. Now, a local...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Keeping your furry friends safe and calm during fireworks

In addition to those cookouts, many of us are also looking forward to fireworks this weekend. But, not all family members like those fireworks. That would be some of our four legged family members. Briaunna Malone was live from the control room with tips from local pet experts on how to keep Fido safe and calm […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

County Executive releases Three-Year Plan for Erie County

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis released his Three-Year Plan for the county on Friday. County Executive Davis released the plan as required by the Erie County Home Rule Charter. The plan provides financial projections and objectives for all parts of county government. The administration submits the plan. Erie County Council has until Sept. 1 to […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy