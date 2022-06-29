Pro-life supporters rally together in Perry Square

Pro-life supporters rallied together in Perry Square this evening.

They are celebrating the recent supreme court ruling overturning Roe v Wade.

About 50 people gathered with signs and flags to show their support for advocates who have been fighting for the pro-life movement.

We spoke to one pro-life supporter who said they don’t hate pro-choice supporters.

“Let’s work together to do what would really help our country which we think would be to support life and encourage and help women when they are in need, and families support family life,” said Gretchen Lorei, Pro-Life Supporter.

