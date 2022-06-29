ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Mother seeks help burying her 15-year-old son shot and killed

By Renee Allen
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – Another family is reaching out for help after losing a 15-year-old to gun violence.

The shooting happened on South Sterling Street in Lafayette on June 21. Lafayette Police confirm a 15-year-old was found with a gunshot wound. The teenager was pronounced dead. According to Lafayette Police, a 16-year-old has been arrested for the shooting death.

Courtney Dauphine says she’s the cousin of 15-year-old Kobe White. Dauphine says Kobe was the teen who was shot and killed on South Sterling Street. After his shooting, the family held a balloon release outside the family’s South Sterling Street home. “We can look back and be like life was lost because of something so mundane and something so small. I just hope that the community takes note of that and realizes a life was lost just because of two children playing games and doing things,” Dauphine explained.

15-year-old shot to death on Sterling St.

The family has created a GoFundMe account to help pay for Kobe’s final resting place. “It was sudden. We’re just trying to deal with that and pay for the funeral services. That’s expensive, especially for a young person,” Dauphine said.

Kobe’s mother did not want to speak on camera but was willing to open her heart about her son’s death. “It’s me burying my son and it should be the other way around with him burying me. It’s not even worth it. It was a senseless act,” Kobe’s mother said.

Kobe’s mother realizes a 16-year-old suspect is facing a charge of 2nd Degree Murder. She says the suspect’s family is suffering too. “It’s not only me who is suffering, there are a lot of other folks who are suffering. Even the child who did it, that family must be suffering too,” Kobe’s mother added.

Lafayette Police say the accused 16-year-old has been booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center.

