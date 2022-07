Singer Adele brought her packed London gig to a halt on Friday several times to help fans in the crowd needing assistance. The multi-Grammy Award winner returned to the stage in front of a live audience for her first concert in five years as she headlined London’s BST Hyde Park Festival. The star was visibly overcome with emotion before she even made it through her first song, telling the 65,000-strong audience, “My God, I’m back at home.” “It’s so strange to be in front of a crowd again. I get so nervous before each show but I love being up here,” the “Someone...

MUSIC ・ 56 MINUTES AGO