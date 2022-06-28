Just in time for Fourth of July: Bald eagle spotted in Byron

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More scattered storms will populate the skies of Middle Georgia this evening. The storm activity began a bit earlier for us in Middle Georgia today. In fact, Macon, Warner Robins, and several others along the I-16 corridor saw rain early to begin our Wednesday. The southern counties began to see thunderstorms fire up as the later lunchtime hours came on. A few more scattered storms may pop up around the region later this evening, however we likely will not see them as widespread as they were at this time yesterday. Any storms could still have some heavy rain, small hail, relatively strong wind gusts, and frequent cloud to ground lightning. Temperatures will stay in the lower 80s and upper 70s through the evening hours.

