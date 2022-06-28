ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron, GA

Just in time for Fourth of July: Bald eagle spotted in Byron

WXIA 11 Alive
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACON, Ga. — A bald eagle was spotted in Byron on Saturday. John Callis was at his mother’s house near Highway 41 in Houston County when he noticed the bird. His son took photographs of the bird,...

www.11alive.com

