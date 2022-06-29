ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Melania Trump Refused to Condemn Violence on January 6, Former Aide Alleges

By Aila Slisco
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The ex-first lady allegedly answered "no" when her chief of staff urged her to publicly denounce "lawlessness & violence" during the Capitol...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 33

Val Maria
2d ago

She is an airhead anyway, she lives with trump and his money, she isn’t much to follow, she’s not honest, and basically has to do what trump wants. She really doesn’t care, as long as she lives a luxury life.

Reply(1)
18
Linda Kay Reynolds
1d ago

of course. Now, she has to lay next to bags. can't run off to NY for quickies now. Where's that hair dresser. LMAO.

Reply
4
Raven The Black Bird
1d ago

because she knows the truth she knew the election was stolen the the election 2020 was stolen by the Democrats by the people that work for our government and by the people that literally were paid to get the mailing ballots so they can turn the election against Trump the mail-in ballots were used to make sure Trump lost the election to Joe Biden and not only the melon ballots but the Dominion voting machines and other voting machines like that or hackable because they were all so connected to the internet through a computer that is located close to these voting machines hack them in the Dominion servers were in Germany so when people voted it goes there that is the reality of what happened in the 2020 election and may end up happening again this year the same people are using the exact same thing to make sure they are in power

Reply(10)
5
The Independent

Ivanka had a ‘bad feeling’ her father was setting up Mike Pence on Jan 6, Trump biographer claims

Tim O’Brien, author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being The Donald, has suggested the former president’s older daughter had a “bad feeling” about the pressure her father was putting on Mike Pence in the days leading up to 6 January.Clips of Ivanka Trump’s testimony have been played at the public hearings into the Capitol riot, which have also heard that Mr Trump was told repeatedly his scheme to get Vice President Pence to send back electors to the states – in the hope of overturning the election result – was illegal.MSNBC host Alex Witt asked Mr O’Brien: “Do you...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Giuliani's ex-wife says the former mayor often slept in and smoked cigars in his bathrobe after ending his 2008 White House campaign: 'He just could not get over it'

Judith Giuliani said her ex-husband "could not get over" losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod. She made the comments in an essay that was published in the NYT and adapted from an upcoming book. Rudy Giuliani entered the 2008 race as a top White House contender, but his campaign faltered.
Salon

"The View" erupts into chaos after Alyssa Farah Griffin claims, "The red wave is coming"

"The View" had a lot to say after Donald Trump and his followers enjoyed a key victory following Tuesday's South Carolina GOP primary. Trump-backed candidate Russell Fry defeated Congressman Tom Rice, the five-term incumbent who voted to impeach the ex-President after the Jan. 6 riot. Fry's recent victory "marks the first time this election cycle that a pro-impeachment Republican has lost at the ballot box," NBC News reports. It also highlights Trump's unwavering efforts to push forward his array of loyalists and seek revenge on Republicans who have condemned his presidency.
Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
Fox News

Joy Behar says 'The View' changed when Trump got elected: 'We used to have more laughs'

"The View" co-host Joy Behar said Monday that the show "changed" when former President Donald Trump was elected, adding that before him, they "used to have more laughs." During Monday's episode, "The View" hosts discussed the show's reunion special that is set to air on Hulu on Monday. After playing a preview of the special, during which the original hosts talked about the public criticism of the show, co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked the hosts about how social media changed the show and "life as we know it."
The Independent

Trump-loving mother allegedly left six children home alone to take part in 6 Jan insurrection

A Mercer County woman accused of participating in the 6 January Capitol riot had left behind her six minor children unattended at home to participate in the insurrection, showed court documents.Rachel Powell had in 2021 “shared custody of six minor children with her ex-husband. When the defendant [Ms Powell] left for Washington DC to attend the events of 6 January, 2021, she left her minor children at home, unattended,” prosecutors said in the court filing on Monday.The lawyers also pointed to a social media post of the accused from October 2020 about “surveillance of a public official’s home and...
The Independent

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
99K+
Post
884M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

