Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., joined "The Ingraham Angle" to weigh in on Gov. Kathy Hochul signing more gun restrictions into law. Zeldin won his primary for governor Friday. LEE ZELDIN: I think that we need to separate a law-abiding New Yorker who wants to safely and securely carry a firearm for solely their self-defense, and the criminals who want to carry firearms illegally and commit offense after offense after offense, harming others. And because of the system in New York, they keep ending up back on the streets.

POLITICS ・ 4 HOURS AGO