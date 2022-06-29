Painting with a Twist Opening Las Vegas Art Studio

Painting with a Twist will set up a new location of their paint and mingle workshops in Las Vegas. Their local outpost will move into a 1880-square-foot space in Silverado Ranch Place shopping center.

Founded by Renee Maloney and Cathy Deano in 2009, there are now nearly 300 locations of Painting with a Twist across the nation. Locations hosts events gathering guests to socialize, enjoy wine, and create a unique piece of art.

Designed to be inclusive to guests of all talents and levels of experience, Painting with a Twist owns the copyright to over 3,500 pieces of art for event instruction, from landscapes to abstracts, cityscapes, and florals.

An opening date for the Las Vegas location is yet to be announced. Stay updated by following their Facebook page and learn more about Painting with a Twist on their Website .

Photo: Official

Keep up with What Now Las Vegas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .