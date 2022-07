It begins with an “uh-oh” but ends with a “whew, dodged a bullet.”. That ending is brought to you by the women who run the Volusia County Oopsie Project. The triumvirate is making sure young women have access to feminine hygiene products at a moment’s notice. “All women have been in a position where they've been in school and had that moment,” said Gina Elmazi, founder of the Volusia County Oopsie Project.

