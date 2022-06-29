GFAFB ribbon cutting for space networking operation

Ukraine has again accused Russia of dropping phosphorus bombs, this time on Snake Island, just a day after Moscow claimed to have retreated from the strategically significant Black Sea outpost in a “gesture of goodwill”.Two Russian Su-30 planes conducted two airstrikes on the island on Friday using the weapons, from an airfield in Crimea, according to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi.The use of phosphorus – which can kill, main and poison victims – is banned in heavily populated civilian areas under international law, but it is not considered a chemical weapon under the Chemical...

POLITICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO