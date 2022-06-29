ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

2 dead after trying to beat train while fleeing drag racing scene

By Justine Lofton
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DETROIT – A man and woman, both in their 20s, are dead after they tried to beat an Amtrak train while fleeing a drag racing scene in Detroit, FOX...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Racing#Detroit Police#Accident#Amtrak#Fox#Central#Wixom
ClickOnDetroit.com

17-year-old killed, 2 others injured in shooting in Detroit

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating a triple shooting that left a 17-year-old dead and two others wounded on the city’s west side. The shooting happened in the Glen Cove Apartments, which is a gated apartment complex, near Plymouth Road and Telegraph Road. Detroit police said the shooting...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Young mother remembered after fatal crash on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A young mother from Westland whose life ended tragically in a highway crash is being remembered Wednesday as she is laid to rest. Michigan State Police is also investigating if the driver of the car she was riding in was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Detroit News

Detroit police seek two in shooting outside west side liquor store

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the man who shot and wounded two people Monday outside a west side liquor store. Detectives are also looking for a person of interest who was in the area at the time shooting and may have information about the crime.
fox2detroit.com

Suspect sought after stabbing on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect after a stabbing June 20. Police said the suspect stabbed someone in the 2400 block of Townsend, leaving the victim in critical condition. Read more Detroit news here. The suspect was driving an older model white Ford Expedition with...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Woman shot and killed in Westland in domestic incident

WESTLAND, Mich. – A woman has been shot and killed in Westland. It happened early Wednesday morning on Glenwood near Wayne Road. Update: Westland police suspect man accused of killing 41-year-old girlfriend is barricaded in mobile home. The victim’s mother tells us her name is 41-year-old Tabitha Cornwall.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Fire damages Livingston County golf club

GENOA TWP., Mich. – A fire has damaged the Faulkwood Shores Golf Club in Livingston County’s Geno Township. The fire started inside the clubhouse early Friday morning. The golf course is on South Hughes near Golf Club Rd. Firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof to...
WNEM

2 arrested in Flint stolen vehicle chase

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Two people were arrested following a stolen vehicle chase in Flint. On June 24, a Michigan State Police helicopter found and tracked the stolen vehicle. State police said the vehicle fled from at least one attempted traffic stop and was believed to be connected to a homicide.
FLINT, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Fireworks – By The Port Huron Police

Please use caution when celebrating with fireworks this weekend. Fireworks are not to be used at city parks which close at dusk. Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks. Use great caution with sparklers as they burn at get hot enough to burn some metals. Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or mishap. Other tips from the US Product Safety Commission include:
PORT HURON, MI
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
165K+
Followers
69K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy