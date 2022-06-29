Severe Weather Statement issued for Dixie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 20:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Gilchrist Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Gilchrist County through 845 PM EDT At 807 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Bell to near Trenton. Movement was west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Trenton and Bell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO