Massachusetts State

When to leave to beat traffic for the Fourth of July weekend

By Kristina D'Amours
WWLP
 3 days ago

(WWLP) – The fourth of July weekend is just around the corner and plenty of western Massachusetts residents will be taking to the roads to travel to their destinations.

Summer is considered most dangerous for teen drivers

According to AAA, nearly 1.4 million Massachusetts residents are planning road trips for the Fourth of July.
The busiest travel times are expected to occur this Thursday on Interstates 93, 95, and the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The largest increase over typical traffic will occur on I-93 south from exits 20 to 4, where traffic is expected to be 103 percent higher than average.

“Try to pack some patience, it’s going to be busy out there. If you can, build an extra half hour or hour into your travel to give yourself some more time to get to your destination. That way when your encounter traffic or some hick-up along the way, you are not going to be late, and you are not going to be cutting it close,” Mark Schieldrop, AAA Northeast Representative, told 22News.

Experts say travel on off-peak times or days to beat the traffic, or even pick a destination that is closer to home.

