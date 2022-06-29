Daytime Flagging Operations On Old Gilliard Road To Start Wednesday

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Starting Wednesday, Banks Construction will perform flagging operations on Old Gilliard Rd (HWY 27), between Miles Lane and Garden Court in Ridgeville.

These operations, which will last through July 8, will take place during daytime working hours, county officials said.

Drivers traveling near the project’s construction zone are asked to be aware of equipment and crews working in the area at all times.

All road work is dependent on the weather.

