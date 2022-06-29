ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Berkeley Observer

Big Changes Coming To 2 Berkeley County Schools, Officials Say

By Nikki Gaskins Campbell
The Berkeley Observer
The Berkeley Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mfk6e_0gP5anD700

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Some big changes are coming to two Berkeley County, district officials confirmed Tuesday.

According to BCSD, Berkeley Elementary, which was technically a primary school, will welcome third, fourth and fifth-graders this upcoming school year, making it a K-5 school.

Meanwhile, the school building formerly known as Berkeley Intermediate is now named Moncks Corner Elementary, and this school is also becoming a K-5 school.

Stay in the loop. Sign up for Berkeley County news at this link .

“While it is a big change for both schools, administrators are getting excited about the upgrades and recently shared what all they have in store for students when they return to school in August,” the school district posted to its website.

The changes go into effect July 1.

The post Big Changes Coming To 2 Berkeley County Schools, Officials Say appeared first on The Berkeley Observer .

Comments / 2

Related
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. School’s budget includes higher salaries for employees

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - All employees under Berkeley County School District will receive a 4% or higher salary increase under the newly approved 2022-2023 budget. BCSD has projected a $369 million budget for the next fiscal year. This budget includes pay increases higher than 4% for custodians, instructional assistants, bus drivers and bus assistants. Classroom teachers will receive a 4% salary increase and an additional $1,000 in ESSER-fund.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Berkeley County schools announce new principal, assistant principals

Berkeley County School District announced changes Wednesday in several school administrations. A new principal was chosen, and new assistant principals were assigned to various schools. These changes went into effect June 28, ahead of the upcoming school year. See the entire list below:. Dr. Kellie Gebhardt, an assistant principal at...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education#Bcsd#Berkeley Elementary#Berkeley Intermediate#The Berkeley Observer
live5news.com

Charleston Co. Schools offering no-cost summer meals for kids

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is offering no-cost summer meals for kids and teens at 36 locations. Officials say all kids and teens 18 and under can receive meals free of charge and with no registration. “Inflation is at an all-time, including the soaring prices of...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Concerns continue to brew over Weaver’s master’s degree

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Republican candidate Ellen Weaver is technically not qualified to hold the state’s top education office. She needs a master’s degree, which she says she will complete by election time, but teachers around the state are baffled by the speed in which she is able to obtain the academic achievement.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Thursday headlines: Charleston area hospitals under regulatory scrutiny

Charleston’s Roper Hospital has been found to not comply with federal standards for infection control and sterilization of surgical instruments and how the hospital monitors compliance with both, according to media reports. The sterilization offenses aren’t the worst of its kind and shouldn’t discredit the facility, Roper St. Francis Healthcare CEO Jeffrey P. DiLisi said, and measures are being taken to fix the issues.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County Public Library launching Free and Fresh Community Fridges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Library will launch Free and Fresh Community Fridges at three of its branches, starting July 1. The Community Fridge program features refrigerators fully stocked with whole fruits and vegetables at participating branches. Stocked by the public, locals can take what they need from the refrigerators, free of charge. […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

SC emergency officials prepared for potential hurricane evacuations

Even with rising gas prices and population increases on the coast, state officials insist South Carolina is prepared to execute an evacuation should a severe storm occur this season. An evacuation order hasn't been issued for the coast since wind, surge and flooding from Hurricane Dorian in 2019 caused widespread...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Struggling with the need for nurses

While there has always been a need for nurses, the competition to get them hired is as heated as ever. Healthcare systems across the country are still limping along as the pandemic plays out. During the height of COVID-19 staff was overworked, underappreciated and frustrated by patients who dismissed the virus.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Berkeley Observer

The Berkeley Observer

1K+
Followers
306
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

The Berkeley Observer is a dedicated, hyper-local news outlet that provides frequent relevant, factual news content for residents of fast-growing Berkeley County, SC. Our coverage area within the county extends to Moncks Corner, Goose Creek, Macedonia, Hanahan, Bonneau, Jamestown, St. Stephen, Pineville, Huger, Sangaree and more!

 https://www.berkeleyobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy