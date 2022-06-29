BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Some big changes are coming to two Berkeley County, district officials confirmed Tuesday.

According to BCSD, Berkeley Elementary, which was technically a primary school, will welcome third, fourth and fifth-graders this upcoming school year, making it a K-5 school.

Meanwhile, the school building formerly known as Berkeley Intermediate is now named Moncks Corner Elementary, and this school is also becoming a K-5 school.

Stay in the loop. Sign up for Berkeley County news at this link .

“While it is a big change for both schools, administrators are getting excited about the upgrades and recently shared what all they have in store for students when they return to school in August,” the school district posted to its website.

The changes go into effect July 1.

The post Big Changes Coming To 2 Berkeley County Schools, Officials Say appeared first on The Berkeley Observer .