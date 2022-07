For Megan Wachspress, the thrill of competition and demonstrating her long-standing love of all things trivia highlighted her six-episode “Jeopardy!” appearance. A staff attorney at the Beyond Coal Campaign with the Sierra Club and former UC Berkeley doctoral student currently living in Berkeley, Wachspress said she has been a trivia fan for much of her life. She recalled the days of dragging her landline telephone to the small television in her kitchen to compete against her friend over the phone as they watched “Jeopardy!” every evening.

