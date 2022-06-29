ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Migrant deaths in Texas bring focus to dangerous journey crossing border

Cover picture for the articleSince 2014, nearly 3,000 migrants have died attempting to cross the...

Zachary Bowles
3d ago

ummmmmm where have these people been it's been brought to " focus " for the last 60 years. it's not anyone's fault they died except their own. if you wanna come here great but do it the right way period.

Bobby French
2d ago

It’s sad that they died the way they did but had they put as much effort in trying to change things in their lives in their home country as they did invading the United States, we wouldn’t be talking about this.

Merkat
3d ago

I dont hear any one on the Left banning illegal immigrants from making the journey...kind of like cricket sounds coming from the Left.

