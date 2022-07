IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington-Richland School District Five has launched a new program inside district high schools that is helping to empower students with disabilities. School District Five is partnering with Able South Carolina to become the first school district in the state to launch Club Equip, a youth-driven peer leadership group that brings together students with disabilities in grades 9-12 to connect and engage, explore topics of interest, and establish leadership and self-advocacy skills as they navigate life transitions.

IRMO, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO