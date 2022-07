TACOMA, Wash. — There are an average of 2,500 calls to South Sound 911 on a typical day. On July 4, however, call volumes more than double. "We get so many calls on the Fourth of July and, really, we want to keep those lines clear - our 911 call lines clear - for emergencies," said Jessica Kulaas, an education coordinator for South Sound 911.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO