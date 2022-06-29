ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Women and children’s shelter planned for St. Landry Parish

By Alece Courville
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v6INl_0gP5YNS500

OPELOUSAS, La. ( KLFY ) – A shelter for women and their children is coming to St. Landry Parish.

This would be the only women’s shelter in the parish. Parish President Jessie Bellard says this is a resource desperately needed in and for the parish. Bellard continues, “The need is here now.”

Organizers are hoping to model the shelter after the “Refinery”, a men’s shelter already established. “It’s working. It’s making good things happen for the guys,” adds Bellard. He says he hopes the women’ shelter can do the same. Bellard explains, “We used to have one in Opelousas, but it closed down. The Diocese of Lafayette owned it.”

Mother seeks help burying her 15-year-old son shot and killed

After just six months of discussion, Bellard says the ball is already rolling to open the new one. “We have someone out of Lafayette Parish that came to us and said I have the seed money,” Bellard explains.

The shelter will serve as a place women can go after incarceration or if they’re looking for help and or rehab. The Community Action Agency’s programs will be available. “Looking at the jail population, we notice females who have minor charges, but they don’t get out. They have no place to go,” Bellard says.

It will house approximately 30 beds with room to expand. It will also be open to women and children hoping to leave troubled situations. Bellard continues, ‘She’s going to separate the shelter into sections, women alone and women with children.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Opelousas, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
County
Saint Landry Parish, LA
Saint Landry Parish, LA
Society
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
Opelousas, LA
Society
Lafayette Parish, LA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Refinery#The Diocese Of Lafayette
brproud.com

14-year-old in Louisiana shot for second time in two months

UPDATE, 6/29: Eunice Police confirm that the victim in Tuesday night’s shooting at Jelks and Ulysses streets is a 14-year-old boy who was also previously injured in a shooting in May. The teen, whose name is not being released due to his age, was shot in the hip and...
EUNICE, LA
brproud.com

Suspect in recent carjacking that ended on Joor Rd. faces more charges

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – Ten days after a crash on Joor Rd., an unidentified suspect was charged with DWI and 1st Degree Vehicular Negligent Injuring. These additional charges from the Central Police Department were made in connection to a recent carjacking that ended on Joor Rd. The Baton Rouge...
CENTRAL, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
99.9 KTDY

St. Landry Parish: 3 Indicted in Murders of Man and Young Girl

In April of this year, a 4-year-old girl and a 46-year-old man were killed after two men entered their apartment and began firing on them and three other juveniles inside. Now, the two men and another woman involved have been indicted in the deaths of Rakatelyn Janae Colla and Alton James Thomas.
kadn.com

Youngsville Fourth of July Celebration Happening This Weekend

Maaike Erents, with Social Entertainment, joined News15 at Noon to share about the upcoming 4th of July Celebration at Sugar Mill Pond. Sugar Mill Pond Independence Day Celebration makes its return this Sunday, July 3rd. Presented by Lafayette Roofing & General Contractors LLC, this event is Youngsville’s official Fourth of July celebration held in Sugar Mill Pond.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO seeks man wanted for burglary

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a man wanted for burglary. Dante Scott, 23, is wanted for two counts of simple burglary. Scott is 5 feet and 8 inches tall, black hair, and weighs 130 pounds. If you have...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

KOK Wings & Things lands statewide award; here's how the Black-owned eatery is succeeding

By the time the team Kitchen on Klinton Wings and Things built their food truck, they were already a popular joint. Having gotten their start in the backyard of their rental home on Clinton Street, the four set up shop in the parking lot of Cupid Daiquiri on the Evangeline Thruway. But then they had a problem: they were so popular that the owners of the nearby hair salon said they had to go. They were bringing in too much traffic.
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy