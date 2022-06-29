ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New skate park opens in Phoenix

12news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Phoenix and the Arizona...

www.12news.com

oucampus.org

3220 N 38th St #1 to 50

Greyson F

California Sandwich Chain Opening New Restaurant in Town

More sandwich options are coming your way.Eaters Collective/Unsplash. For most of the year, Tucson sandwich chain eegee’s has made restaurant news for its push into metro Phoenix. However, it is not the only chain slinging sandwiches that has eyes on pushing into the Valley market. One California chain recently opened several restaurants in the area and continues to expand its presence around greater Phoenix.
iheart.com

This Is The Best Fireworks Show In Arizona

Once all the hot dogs and burgers have been eaten and all your at-home fireworks have been set off, it's time to see the real thing. Pure Wow compiled a list of the best fireworks show in every state. Here's what the lifestyle website said about its list:. Oh, say...
reportwire.org

8 Most Affordable Phoenix Suburbs to Live In

Phoenix, Arizona, a Southwestern paradise, has risen in popularity for those looking to live in the region. With excellent sports teams, a plethora of delicious food options, and plenty of outdoor activities, it’s no wonder Phoenix is also home to about 2 million people. The city is rising in popularity and price, so if you’re considering buying a home in Phoenix, know that the housing market is very competitive. The median home sale price is $470,000, and the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Phoenix is $1,650.
AZFamily

Why are hoards of black beetles showing up in the Phoenix area?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you’ve noticed black beetles crawling around this week, you’re not alone. Some in the Valley have said they’ve seen hundreds, even thousands, of these beetles crawling inside and outside! “It’s been a lot of scared people freaking about hundreds upon thousands of beetles entering their home the last two or three days,” Burns Pest Elimination’s Mike Boyle said.
Inhabitat.com

The tallest shipping container structure in the nation

Architectural design comes in all forms. In the case of the newly opened IDA on McKinley apartment building, that form is six stories of steel shipping containers that make up commercial and residential space. The build, designed by shipping container specialists at Local Studio, is the fifth container project by...
fabulousarizona.com

The Wigwam Resort Cabana Packages

While a day lounging poolside is pretty much the ideal summer setup, Litchfield Park’s The Wigwam Resort cabana packages kick the whole relaxation scenario up a notch. Here are a few to choose from. The Wigwam’s Tower Pool features a 25-ft. twisting dual water slide, a splash pad for...
AZFamily

Black beetles spotted all over the Phoenix area

Areas that was burned by the Museum Fire three years ago got up to an inch of rain but there hasn’t been any flooding down to the neighborhoods. Thousands were without power due to monsoon storm in Flagstaff. Updated: Jun. 26, 2022 at 9:40 PM MST. |. Thousands were...
12 News

Family is at the heart of Mesa's water drive for one Valley woman

MESA, Ariz. — An annual water drive in Mesa is in full swing as temperatures remain sweltering outside. The drive is critical, as summer 2021's heat killed a record 338 people in Maricopa County. So far in 2022, there have been at least six confirmed heat-related deaths in Maricopa County.
allaboutarizonanews.com

22 Indicted After Phoenix-Area Takedown

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced today that the following individuals are in custody following the return of a 70-count indictment by a federal grand jury against 22 Arizonans, including:. Marcus Wayne Wesley, 35, of Phoenix, Arizona. Jesus Salazar, 24, of Avondale, Arizona. Philip Nathaneal Austin,...
AZFamily

New Phoenix apartment complex providing affordable housing for seniors

Restaurants across the Valley are temporarily closing to take advantage of holidays or slower business. Perez said more people are coming to his storefront to pick up items, but farmers markets are keeping his business going right now. Yarnell residents honor 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots on anniversary. Updated: 3 hours...
Phoenix New Times

These 5 New Restaurants are Now Open In Greater Phoenix

Summer can be a rough time for restaurants in metro Phoenix. But a few newcomers are taking advantage of the slower season to open for the first time. Over the last week, five new restaurants and cocktail bars have opened in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Chandler. Here's what you need to know.
