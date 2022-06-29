ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Yellowstone bison gores tourist in attack caught on video

By Pete Thomas
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i12b3_0gP5Y4lX00

A 34-year-old man was gored by a bison Monday in a harrowing attack near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park.

The unidentified man, visiting from Colorado, was walking with his family on a boardwalk when the bison charged the group, according to a park news release issued Tuesday.

Below is footage, by Rob Goodell via NBC Montana, showing the man trying to protect a child from the attack.

“Family members did not leave the area, and the bull bison continued to charge and gored the male,” the park stated, adding that the man was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for an arm injury.

The incident remains under investigation and the park offered no further details.

On May 30, a 25-year-old woman was gored and tossed into the air by a bison, after walking to within 10 feet of the animal.

Park regulations require tourists to stay at least 25 yards from bison, which can weigh up to 2,000 pounds. The animals often appear docile, but are powerful and unpredictable.

–Generic bison image courtesy of Yellowstone National Park

