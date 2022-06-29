ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dumont, NJ

FALSE ALARM: Dumont Luring Suspect Is Actually Elderly Good Samaritan Who Gives People Rides

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dNTn5_0gP5Xyhp00
Dumont police Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

UPDATE: A driver who a Dumont teen said tried to lure him into his car is actually a local elderly good Samaritan who was offering him a ride, authorities said.

The 14-year-old boy told police that was walking east on Shadyside Avenue around noon on Monday when the four-door sedan -- apparently a 1993 Plymouth Acclaim -- pulled alongside him.

The driver asked if he "wanted a ride," the boy told police.

Police tracked down the driver, whom Mayor Andrew LaBruno called "an elderly gentleman known to pay it forward by offering goodwill and assistance to others, including transportation to their destination."

He was urged not to do it again, the mayor said.

Police Chief Brian Joyce said the man was politely told that such gestures, although well-intention, "create uncertainty and panic to many and should be refrained from in the future," LaBruno explained.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man Convicted For Machete Killing Of Grandmother During Levittown Home Invasion

A Long Island man has been convicted in the brutal machete killing of a 73-year-old grandmother during a home invasion. On Sept. 13, 2017, Benjamin Lopez, age 27, of Levittown, and a co-defendant, Deangelo Gill, broke into a home on Newbridge Road in Levittown seeking revenge on the resident, Mark Depperman, and planning to steal his marijuana and money, according to the charges by Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said.
LEVITTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Boy Among 9 Wounded In Newark Drive-By Shooting

Nine people including a 17-year-old boy were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday, June 30 in Newark.The gunman fired shots from a white Honda pilot stolen out of Jersey City, outside of a bodega Shephard and Clinton Place around 6:20 p.m., authorities said.All victims were in stable condition a…
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dumont, NJ
Daily Voice

66-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle West Hempstead Crash

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Long Island. It happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30 in West Hempstead. A 66-year-old man operating a 2021 Chevy SUV and a 2015 Toyota Camry being operated by a 41-year-old woman were involved in the crash on Hempstead Turnpike at Front Street.
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Samaritan#Police#False Alarm#Mayor
Daily Voice

Firefighters In Maywood Douse Side By Side Garage Blazes

Maywood firefighters had not one but two fully involved overnight garage blazes to put down at once. The side-by-side garages caught fire at the end of Lenox Avenue behind Coach's Park near the municipal pool around 4:30 a.m. Friday. Firefighters had to blaze under control in under a half-hour, with...
MAYWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Passaic County Man Threatens To Kill Police Captain With Traffic Stop Ambush: Authorities

A Passaic County man was charged with threatening to lure a local police captain into a traffic stop so he could shoot him and chop his head off, authorities said. Jante Bagh, 41, called the Prospect Park Police Department on Tuesday and said he would lure the captain into a stop, “pop one in his head” and then cut it off, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Search For Missing 40-Year-Old Waterbury Man

Police have asked the public for help locating a missing 40-year-old Connecticut man. Louis Sanchez-Dejesus was last seen in New Haven County in the area of Midland Road in Waterbury at about 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, according to the Westbury Police Department. Police said Sanchez-Dejesus left a group...
WATERBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Fire Tears Through Former Paterson Church

Flames shot through a former church overnight in Paterson. No injuries were reported in the three-alarm blaze, which broke out in the Greater Assembly Holy House of Prayer on Arch Street, off North 1st, shortly before 2:30 a.m. Firefighters were quickly forced to an exterior attack as flames blew through...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Mass Casualty Newark Shooting: What We Know

Nine people including a 17-year-old boy were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday, June 30 in Newark. The gunman fired shots from a white Honda pilot stolen out of Jersey City, outside of a bodega Shephard and Clinton Place around 6:20 p.m., authorities said. All victims were in stable condition...
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Teenager shot in head in front of Bronx pawn shop: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are looking for a suspect who approached a teenage boy in the Bronx on Tuesday and fired at him multiple times. The 15-year-old victim was walking near a Walton Avenue pawn shop when the unknown suspect approached him, displayed a firearm, and shot him multiple times. One of those […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Trio Nabbed After Robbery Of Pharmacy In Yorktown

Three suspects who ransacked a pharmacy during a robbery in Northern Westchester are in custody after a manhunt, authorities announced. The incident happened on Thursday, June 30 at around 4:20 p.m. at the Yorktown Pharmacy on Commerce Street. When police identified the trio’s car and attempted to pull them over,...
YORKTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Carmel Man Accused Of Stealing $131K Through Fake Account

A 24-year-old man has been accused of stealing more than $130,000 through a fraudulent account and making purchases throughout the Hudson Valley. Putnam County Yariel Villegas, age 24, of Carmel, has been charged with first-degree identity theft and second-degree grand larceny following an investigation, state police announced on Thursday, June 30.
CARMEL, IN
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
303K+
Followers
46K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy