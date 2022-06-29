Shocking New Details Emerge About Two Conestoga Valley HS Football Players Who Died Suddenly

Tyreese 'Ty' Smith (left) and Tyler Zook (right). Photo Credit: Facebook/Heidi Hunter Swift

New details have emerged about one of the two Conestoga Valley High School football players who died over the weekend of June 26, authorities say.

It is now believed that Tyler Zook, 17, died by suicide at his home in East Lampeter Township at approximately 03:45 a.m. on June 25, according to the Lancaster County Forensic Center.

Tyreese 'Ty' Smith, 16, died in a crash earlier that morning in East Lampeter Township, a coroner was called to the scene of a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe on its passenger side in a field along the 500 block of Willow Road in East Lampeter Township around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, June 25, the center and police state in separate the releases.

An unidentified 18-year-old girl from Ronks, was also hurt in the crash and taken to an area hospital, police say.

Smith's cause of death was determined to be Mechanical Asphyxia due to Multiple Traumatic Injuries from the crash and the manner of death was Accidental, based on the examination at the center on Monday, June 27.

Conestoga Valley Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski posted a letter about the two student's sudden passing on Sunday, June 26, reading in part:

“It is with deep sadness that I write to inform you of the deaths of two of our high school students over the weekend. We extend our deepest sympathy to the students’ families and friends during this difficult time."

The teenagers were later identified on the Conestoga Valley Youth Football and Cheer Facebook page.

Smith was a running back and outside linebacker in the class of 2024 and Zook as an offensive lineman and defensive lineman in the Class of 2023, according to the Conestoga Valley football team’s Hudl page.

The booster club has launched a Meal Train to help support Zook’s family.

This is in addition to two separate GoFundMe campaigns launched to help cover the teen's funeral costs.

Those campaigns have raised a combined $29,330 of a $30,000 goal in the first 24 hours.

Their communities have already been sharing about their losses on social media, saying they were taken too soon and will be greatly missed.

Zook is survived by his parents Heidi and Bill and sister Kristyn, and Smith is survived by his mom Bernice and older brother John, and both teens are survived by their extended families, friends, teammates, and classmates, according to the fundraisers and social media posts about their passings.

Both teenagers' deaths remain under investigation by police.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.

