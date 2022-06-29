ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Shocking New Details Emerge About Two Conestoga Valley HS Football Players Who Died Suddenly

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49kL42_0gP5XwwN00
Tyreese 'Ty' Smith (left) and Tyler Zook (right). Photo Credit: Facebook/Heidi Hunter Swift

New details have emerged about one of the two Conestoga Valley High School football players who died over the weekend of June 26, authorities say.

It is now believed that Tyler Zook, 17, died by suicide at his home in East Lampeter Township at approximately 03:45 a.m. on June 25, according to the Lancaster County Forensic Center.

Tyreese 'Ty' Smith, 16, died in a crash earlier that morning in East Lampeter Township, a coroner was called to the scene of a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe on its passenger side in a field along the 500 block of Willow Road in East Lampeter Township around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, June 25, the center and police state in separate the releases.

An unidentified 18-year-old girl from Ronks, was also hurt in the crash and taken to an area hospital, police say.

Smith's cause of death was determined to be Mechanical Asphyxia due to Multiple Traumatic Injuries from the crash and the manner of death was Accidental, based on the examination at the center on Monday, June 27.

Conestoga Valley Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski posted a letter about the two student's sudden passing on Sunday, June 26, reading in part:

“It is with deep sadness that I write to inform you of the deaths of two of our high school students over the weekend. We extend our deepest sympathy to the students’ families and friends during this difficult time."

The teenagers were later identified on the Conestoga Valley Youth Football and Cheer Facebook page.

Smith was a running back and outside linebacker in the class of 2024 and Zook as an offensive lineman and defensive lineman in the Class of 2023, according to the Conestoga Valley football team’s Hudl page.

The booster club has launched a Meal Train to help support Zook’s family.

This is in addition to two separate GoFundMe campaigns launched to help cover the teen's funeral costs.

Those campaigns have raised a combined $29,330 of a $30,000 goal in the first 24 hours.

Their communities have already been sharing about their losses on social media, saying they were taken too soon and will be greatly missed.

Zook is survived by his parents Heidi and Bill and sister Kristyn, and Smith is survived by his mom Bernice and older brother John, and both teens are survived by their extended families, friends, teammates, and classmates, according to the fundraisers and social media posts about their passings.

Both teenagers' deaths remain under investigation by police.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 9

Krystle Marie
2d ago

this seems so odd considering they were friends and pictured together that randomly they both die within hours of each other!?!? so sad!!

Reply(1)
7
Robin M. Eichenlaub
2d ago

“Shocking new details.” Really? That headline is completely disrespectful and inappropriate to those who are grieving for these boys. I’m this community. You (NewsBreak) are not covering a story about what some actress is doing or whatever. You are covering a tragedy. Two teenagers lives’ taken too soon. I’m very disappointed that you felt the need to sensationalize this story. Have some empathy.

Reply
6
Related
WGAL

Motorcyclist killed in West Cocalico Township crash

WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Lancaster County. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in West Cocalico Township in the 300 block of South Cocalico Road. The Lancaster County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Matthew Stoltzfus, 20, of...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#Conestoga#Suicide Prevention#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sports#Tyreese
local21news.com

Coroner on scene of motorcycle crash in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On June 30, at 8:36 p.m., the Ephrata Police Department was sent to investigate a fatal vehicle crash on the 300 block of South Cocalico Road in West Cocalico Township. A 20-year-old motorcycle driver drove into the opposing lane at a 90 degree curve and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Lancaster County crash

Lancaster County, PA — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a Friday morning crash in Lancaster County. Authorities say it happened around 11:45 AM at the intersection of Mt. Airy Road and Forrest Hill Road in Clay Township. Police say a pick-up truck pulling a trailer, operated by Samuel...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man pleads guilty to bludgeoning death of 77-year-old while stealing his SUV

A man pleaded guilty to third-degree-murder in the bludgeoning death of a 77-year-old Dauphin County man in 2019 who was trying to stop him from stealing his vehicle. Richard Hudgins, 33, of Jonestown in Lebanon County, pleaded guilty last week to avoid a trial scheduled this week for third-degree murder and robbery. Judge Scott Evans gave him the maximum sentence for the murder charge: 20 to 40 years in state prison. The robbery charge was dropped.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Darby Man Charged With First-Degree Murder In Connection To Springfield Road Rage Shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — Springfield Police have arrested a Darby man in connection to a road rage shooting that left a 54-year-old man dead earlier this week. Saddiq Washington, 22, is being charged with several offenses, including first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and recklessly endangering another person for killing King Hua.  “This is a senseless, brutal act,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollesteimer said. Hua was killed for simply driving too slowly, according to police. The murder has neighbors in Springfield on edge. Police say the key to catching the suspect was surveillance video from an auto body shop in Drexel Hill. Washington was...
SPRINGFIELD, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
303K+
Followers
46K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy