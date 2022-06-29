Stevie Nicks Calls the Overturning of Roe v. Wade ‘Frightening’: ‘History Is Repeating Itself’

After the Supreme Court’s decision to repeal Roe v. Wade, Stevie Nicks criticized the overturning of abortion rights. She joined many celebrities who spoke out against the ruling. Nicks, who has spoken publicly about her abortion, called the ruling frightening. She also offered a suggestion to her social media followers.

Stevie Nicks | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Stevie Nicks said her abortion is the reason Fleetwood Mac exists

Nicks revealed that in 1979, she had an abortion . At the time, she was dating Don Henley of The Eagles and knew she was not in a position to have a child.

“If I had not had that abortion, I’m pretty sure there would have been no Fleetwood Mac,” she told The Guardian in 2020. “There’s just no way that I could have had a child then, working as hard as we worked constantly. And there were a lot of drugs, I was doing a lot of drugs … I would have had to walk away.”

She explained that she does not regret her decision, as it allowed her to continue bringing music to audiences around the world.

“And I knew that the music we were going to bring to the world was going to heal so many people’s hearts and make people so happy,” she thought. “And I thought: you know what? That’s really important. There’s not another band in the world that has two lead women singers, two lead women writers. That was my world’s mission.”

Stevie Nicks posted a letter about abortion on social media

On June 27, 2022, several days after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Nicks took to social media to address her followers. She noted that she had just returned from a tour.

“I did not get covid!” she wrote on Twitter. “We definitely proved that it can be done if you follow the rules. That is the good news. The bad news is that our women’s rights have been taken away.”

She implored her followers to watch the HBO documentary The Janes .

“Before I say everything I want to say, I would like for everyone to watch the documentary called The Janes ,” she wrote. “I watched it last night. It is a huge Déjà Vu for me as it is about my generation leading up to Roe v Wade. Please watch it. It will blow your mind.”

She ended her letter with the postscript, “History is repeating itself … and it’s even more frightening this time….”

The Fleetwood Mac singer has spoken on current events before

This is not the first time Nicks has used her social media to speak out on current events. After Russia invaded Ukraine, she posted a scathing letter to Vladimir Putin . In it, she told him, “I hope you never sleep again.”

After the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Nicks also encouraged her people to wear masks and stay home. She also dedicated her song “ Show Them the Way ” to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris after being openly against Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

