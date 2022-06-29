ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego nonprofit working to increase diversity in STEM-driven careers

SAN DIEGO — One San Diego nonprofit is working to increase diversity in STEM-driven careers. San Diego Squared introduced CBS 8 to one of their success stories, Charles Bannerman, a Cal State San Marcos graduate who is now working at a San Diego biotech company. “It’s been great,”...

