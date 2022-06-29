ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Challenge to bond vote freezes projects

By GUY LUCAS ENTERPRISE EDITOR
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 3 days ago

GUILFORD COUNTY — A pending challenge of the May primary election vote in favor of $1.7 billion for school construction and renovation projects has frozen that money and set work back by weeks so far as soaring inflation continues escalating the eventual costs, Guilford County Schools officials said Tuesday.

The Guilford County Board of Education had named 36 school projects on May 31 to be included in the first phase of work to be paid for by the bond package, intending to expedite $228 million in project management and design work.

But the 61% vote of approval for the bonds has not been certified because of the challenge filed by Republican former county commissioner Alan Branson, Michelle Reed, the chief operations officer for the Guilford County Schools, told the school board Tuesday.

“We do not have the ability to move on any of these projects,” Reed said. “Every single day lost is a dollar lost.”

A stark example of inflation has been seen separately in some of the school projects being paid for by the $300 million bond package that voters approved in 2020, for which the costs of some materials have grown by up to 75% the past year or two, Reed said.

The projects approved for the first phase include ones at Northwood, Shadybrook, Kirkman Park elementary schools, Montlieu Academy of Technology, Johnson Street Global Studies, Welborn Middle/Kearns Academy, 6-12 Preparatory Academy and Andrews High School, as well as deferred maintenance, technology, safety, educational adequacy and athletics improvements at every school.

Branson, who lost his seat in the 2020 general election and is running to rejoin the Guilford County Board of Commissioners this year, contends that the Guilford County government overstepped its role by using taxpayer resources to advocate for the $1.7 billion school construction bond package. Bond package advocates maintain that that county government and the schools played an educational, not advocacy, role in the campaign.

The N.C. State Board of Elections is scheduled to take up Branson’s protest on Thursday.

School district staff have been working to craft a project implementation plan, something that a program manager otherwise would do, Reed said.

Reed’s discussion of Branson’s challenge and its affects came during a wide-ranging, detailed discussion of initiatives throughout all departments of the Guilford County Schools that are either underway or planned. Other items of interest in that discussion:

  • In the area of transportation, GCS is working to renew a contract with the High Point and Greensboro transit systems allowing high school students to ride those bus systems for free by showing their school IDs. That arrangement began in January because of a COVID-19-driven shortage of school bus drivers. Reed said district officials also want to add more bus routes and bus stops and to reach a similar contract with Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation to allow for transfer points between the High Point and Greensboro systems.
  • GCS plans to solicit bids next month for cybersecurity services providing 24-hour monitoring and protection against attacks and intrusions of all kinds.
  • Reed said the early feedback on high-tech body scanners now being tested at High Point Central High School and Smith High School in Greensboro has been overwhelmingly positive.
  • A $20 million program to install new security cameras throughout all of the GCS high schools and middle schools is expected to begin in August.
  • 34 major heat-and-air-conditioning projects are planned over the next year or so, but because of supply chain problems only 17 can be completed by the end of this summer, Reed said. The rest will be done between September and the end of summer 2023. Because of that GCS is buying up to 60 portable cooling units for the start of the coming school year.

In other business, the school board approved an interim budget resolution to keep the school system running if the General Assembly does not pass a new state budget before the July 1 start of the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The board also held a reception in honor of Superintendent Sharon Contreras, who will be stepping down in early July to become the leader of a Raleigh-based educational nonprofit organization.

Comments / 0

Related
wallstreetwindow.com

Dr. Rodney Shotwell Retires as the Superintendent for Rockingham County Public Schools

Wentworth, NC (June 30, 2022) – Rockingham County Government recognized Dr. Rodney Shotwell during the June 20, 2022 Board of Commissioners meeting for his near decade worth of service to the students and staff of the County school system. Shotwell will begin his retirement after 16 years as the Superintendent for Rockingham County Public Schools where he brought creative and innovative ideas to the classroom.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Former Guilford County Schools chief of staff dies

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Nora Carr, the former chief of staff with Guilford County Schools, died on Thursday after a brief illness, according to GCS Superintendent Sharon Contreras. She served GCS for over 13 years as chief of staff and oversaw strategic planning, communication, volunteers, partnerships, media relations, crisis management, legislative affairs and policy […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Guilford County, NC
Government
County
Guilford County, NC
alamancenews.com

Publisher criticizes mayor’s little “side meetings” and “huddles,” one that included the mayor’s contractor-husband

At the start of this week’s meeting, Graham mayor Jennifer Talley stated, “Since the last meeting, we’ve had some discussion [about the appropriate rate levels] about how to proceed with implementing [the new fees],” she said. After Talley’s opening remarks, Alamance News publisher Tom Boney, Jr., present to cover the meeting, raised questions this week about “where were these discussions” conducted and with whom?
ALAMANCE, NC
FOX8 News

Thomasville residents face water troubles at Big Chair Lofts

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — People living at the Big Chair Lofts in Thomasville woke up to no running water in their apartments this week.  Some residents reached out to FOX8 about their frustration with the complex on East Guilford Street.  The water was shut off for three hours on Wednesday, even though rent was paid. It’s […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Transit Systems#Project Management#Urban Construction#Republican#The School Board
FOX8 News

Alamance County district attorney targeting repeat offenders

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Many of the same people are showing up multiple times in courtrooms across Alamance County. The district attorney’s office is now focusing its efforts to stop repeat offenders. District Attorney Sean Boone put together a list of 64 offenders based on their criminal history and suspected gang affiliations. His goal is […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Former Winston-Salem church director of finance accused of embezzling over $27,000

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A former director of finance for a catholic church in Winston-Salem is accused of embezzling over $27,000 worth of funds. Marilyn Bertelsen, former director of finance at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church on Springdale Avenue in Winston-Salem is accused of embezzling $27,930.03 for “tuition reimbursement” for classes at Johnson & Wales University.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Trash dumped in Greensboro neighborhoods

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Illegal dumping has forced Greensboro city crews to clean up the mess while making the people tossing trash pay up.  Community Improvement Division Manager Troy Powell told FOX8 the trash is an eyesore and hazardous for crews to clean up. There could be animals or chemicals in discarded items.  “It’s really disheartening when someone from […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
High Point University

Biesecker Family Makes Major Gift to HPU’s Qubein Arena and Conference Center

HIGH POINT, N.C., July 1, 2022 – Vivian and Dr. Gary Biesecker recently made a major gift in support of the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center and the adjoining Jana and Ken Kahn Hotel at High Point University. In honor of the couple’s generosity, the Hall of Fame Meeting Room in the arena will be dedicated to them.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Citizen policing group to stop patrols in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A local citizen-run group trying to bust child predators is stepping back after the Winston-Salem police chief urged all groups not to operate. “Her words have been heard. We took time to really think about it. And because of her superior training, we are going to acknowledge that,” said Chris Winfrey, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Fireworks Plus A Very Special Treat At Northeast Park On July 3

When Guilford County government publicizes a fireworks extravaganza with a performance by the Chairmen of the Board, it sounds at first like Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Skip Alston will be singing before the fireworks go off. However, not to worry. This year, Guilford County’s biggest fireworks...
WBTW News13

Lawsuit alleges North Carolina company punished, fired employees for not attending prayer sessions

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A lawsuit has been filed against a Greensboro-based home renovation company, alleging it required employees to participate in “prayer sessions” as a condition of employment, in violation of federal law. According to the EEOC’s lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aurora Renovations and Developments LLC retaliated against employees who opposed required participation in religious […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WITN

Mega Million jackpot races past one third of a billion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -A lot of money is on the line as the Mega Million jackpot reaches past one third of a billion dollars. Friday’s jackpot stands at $360 million annuity which is worth $199.3 million in cash ahead of Independence Day weekend. Executive director of the N.C. Education...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

I-40 crash closes multiple lanes in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 East are closed following a crash in Greensboro, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The crash occurred at Mile Marker 221 near Exit 221 for South Elm-Eugene Street. The closure began at 4:03 p.m. and NCDOT currently estimates that it will last until […]
GREENSBORO, NC
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
6K+
Followers
249
Post
829K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy