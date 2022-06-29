Challenge to bond vote freezes projects

GUILFORD COUNTY — A pending challenge of the May primary election vote in favor of $1.7 billion for school construction and renovation projects has frozen that money and set work back by weeks so far as soaring inflation continues escalating the eventual costs, Guilford County Schools officials said Tuesday.

The Guilford County Board of Education had named 36 school projects on May 31 to be included in the first phase of work to be paid for by the bond package, intending to expedite $228 million in project management and design work.

But the 61% vote of approval for the bonds has not been certified because of the challenge filed by Republican former county commissioner Alan Branson, Michelle Reed, the chief operations officer for the Guilford County Schools, told the school board Tuesday.

“We do not have the ability to move on any of these projects,” Reed said. “Every single day lost is a dollar lost.”

A stark example of inflation has been seen separately in some of the school projects being paid for by the $300 million bond package that voters approved in 2020, for which the costs of some materials have grown by up to 75% the past year or two, Reed said.

The projects approved for the first phase include ones at Northwood, Shadybrook, Kirkman Park elementary schools, Montlieu Academy of Technology, Johnson Street Global Studies, Welborn Middle/Kearns Academy, 6-12 Preparatory Academy and Andrews High School, as well as deferred maintenance, technology, safety, educational adequacy and athletics improvements at every school.

Branson, who lost his seat in the 2020 general election and is running to rejoin the Guilford County Board of Commissioners this year, contends that the Guilford County government overstepped its role by using taxpayer resources to advocate for the $1.7 billion school construction bond package. Bond package advocates maintain that that county government and the schools played an educational, not advocacy, role in the campaign.

The N.C. State Board of Elections is scheduled to take up Branson’s protest on Thursday.

School district staff have been working to craft a project implementation plan, something that a program manager otherwise would do, Reed said.

Reed’s discussion of Branson’s challenge and its affects came during a wide-ranging, detailed discussion of initiatives throughout all departments of the Guilford County Schools that are either underway or planned. Other items of interest in that discussion:

In the area of transportation, GCS is working to renew a contract with the High Point and Greensboro transit systems allowing high school students to ride those bus systems for free by showing their school IDs. That arrangement began in January because of a COVID-19-driven shortage of school bus drivers. Reed said district officials also want to add more bus routes and bus stops and to reach a similar contract with Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation to allow for transfer points between the High Point and Greensboro systems.

GCS plans to solicit bids next month for cybersecurity services providing 24-hour monitoring and protection against attacks and intrusions of all kinds.

Reed said the early feedback on high-tech body scanners now being tested at High Point Central High School and Smith High School in Greensboro has been overwhelmingly positive.

A $20 million program to install new security cameras throughout all of the GCS high schools and middle schools is expected to begin in August.

34 major heat-and-air-conditioning projects are planned over the next year or so, but because of supply chain problems only 17 can be completed by the end of this summer, Reed said. The rest will be done between September and the end of summer 2023. Because of that GCS is buying up to 60 portable cooling units for the start of the coming school year.

In other business, the school board approved an interim budget resolution to keep the school system running if the General Assembly does not pass a new state budget before the July 1 start of the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The board also held a reception in honor of Superintendent Sharon Contreras, who will be stepping down in early July to become the leader of a Raleigh-based educational nonprofit organization.