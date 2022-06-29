ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Elizabeth Park in Hartford is in full bloom

By Lorin Richardson
Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s time to stop and smell the roses, especially if you are in Elizabeth Park. The roses are in full bloom, and park managers say they are seeing some of the biggest...

www.wfsb.com

outdoors.org

Coginchaug Cave, Durham (C3C) (Relaxed)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. A hike of around 2 miles with average ups and downs and a tricky descent to the cave. Rating on CFPA Trail Day scale: Moderate. Meet at 10:30 am at the trailhead for spur trail to cave at Old Blue Hills Road (formerly the route of the Mattabesett). Dogs welcome. Rain or extreme heat cancels. Ice cream afterwards at Durham Dari Serve if there is interest. From the junctions of Rtes. 17 and 79, drive south on Rte. 79 for 0.8 miles, turn left onto Old Blue Hills Rd and immediately bear right, proceed 0.7 miles to the trailhead at a grassy area on the right.
DURHAM, CT
Eyewitness News

Family Friday: 4th of July weekend events

(WFSB) - It’s the start to a new month and a long holiday weekend all in one. Summertime fun is heating up and there are lots of things to do in our state to celebrate. Children 18 & under (and one accompanying adult) Must be CT residents. Check with...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

West Haven beaches have cash-only parking this summer

People rescued after small plane crashes into Quinnipiac River in New Haven. The two people and dog got out of the plane ok and were able to stand on a sandbar in the river until help arrived. People are hitting the roads already ahead of the busy Fourth of July...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Hartford, CT
Lifestyle
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
New Britain Herald

PET OF THE WEEK: Boots

This week, we have a tuxedo kitty that was abandoned when his owner moved. So he’s struggling to make sense of everything that is new in his world. *I would like to live with cat savvy children. *I would like to be the only pet so I can get...
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

8 Things To Do This Weekend: Lake Compounce Fireworks, Arts & Crafts Show

Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? We have 8 ideas for you! Saturday, July 1 Enjoy the Middletown Fireworks Festival on Saturday evening held at City Hall and Harbor Park with live music and family-friendly activities. Sunday, July 2 Witness the 5th Connecticut Regiment Encampment. See re-enactors from the Revolutionary War take over Mystic […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Over 130 Connecticut Museums Offering Free Admission For Kids

What you see above is a photo of me as I recently took in the amazing Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford. Standing in front of a Salvador Dali, a Picasso, or a van Gogh thrills me, and I think it's important to pass that wonder and respect for our animals, artists, and their beautiful works of art along to our children. The State of Connecticut agrees with me, and they've done something about it.
CONNECTICUT STATE
#Flowers
WTNH

Recently opened restaurants in the Hartford area

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in Hartford from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out. Yelp #10. Puente Pub – Rating: 3 / 5 (4 reviews)– Categories: Latin American, Pubs– Address: 81 S Main St Farmington, CT 06085– Opened: Opened 2 […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

SOMETHING’S COOKING: Blackie’s Hot Dogs in Cheshire

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - July fourth is right around the corner and for many of that means family, fireworks, and hot dogs. There may not be a better place to grab a few hot dogs this weekend than an iconic restaurant in Cheshire, Blackie’s. The legendary Cheshire restaurant first...
CHESHIRE, CT
Eyewitness News

Record travel is expected this holiday weekend

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - AAA predicts there to be a record number of people hitting the roads this July 4th weekend. 2.7 million people in New England will travel 50 miles or more, which is up 3.4% compared to last year. Gas prices are at record highs, but people feeling...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Middletown riverfront vision to be unveiled day of fireworks

MIDDLETOWN — The public will have a chance to hear a report from the Return to the Riverbend Steering Committee Saturday. The long-awaited master plan for redevelopment of the city’s portion of the Connecticut Riverfront will be unveiled during a 10 a.m. presentation at City Hall Council Chambers, 245 deKoven Drive.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Bristol Press

Lake Compounce will be holding multiple firework shows

BRISTOL – With summer underway, Lake Compounce will be holding two evenings of fireworks for guests in celebration of Independence Day with both set to launch at 9 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. In addition, as part of its Summer’s On events, Lake Compounce fireworks will continue every Saturday...
BRISTOL, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut’s Youngest City – Who Knew?

… that the city of West Haven, incorporated in 1961, is Connecticut’s youngest city but one of the state’s oldest settlements. Settled in 1648, West Farms (now West Haven) was a part of the original New Haven Colony. In 1719, it became the separate parish of West Haven, and in 1822, after several failed attempts at incorporation, it joined with neighboring North Milford to become the town of Orange. In 1921, West Haven split from Orange to become a separate town, and was finally incorporated in 1961 as a city, making it the last city incorporated in the state. West Haven is perhaps best known as the home of Savin Rock Amusement Park, a popular late nineteenth century seaside resort that ran along the west side of New Haven Harbor and over the years evolved into a general amusement park. Savin Rock Amusement Park closed in the 1960s but remains a cultural icon in Connecticut memory.
WEST HAVEN, CT
MassLive.com

‘First impression’: Hartford-Springfield’s Bradley International Airport unveils $210 million ground transportation center

WINDSOR LOCKS — The $210 million ground transportation center opening July 13 at Bradley International Airport will be convenient for fliers headed to buses or rental cars. And crucial for economic development both in Connecticut and Massachusetts as Bradley works to better connect planes with trains and buses and connect the airport better with Springfield and Hartford.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Crews remove small plane from Quinnipiac River

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Crews are still along the Quinnipiac River Friday, trying to remove a single engine plane that crashed into the water. It happened around 5 p.m. Thursday night. Officials said the two people on board were able to walk out, along with their dog. The pilot...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Tweed makes changes to ease parking, traffic frustrations

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Avelo Airlines keeps adding more and more flights at Tweed New Haven Haven Airport. Now, airport officials are making some changes to deal with complaints about noise, fumes, and traffic. “Since Avelo launched their service in November of last year, we’ve had more than 250,000 people come in and out […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

