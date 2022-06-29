ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How Quentin Tarantino Once Reacted to Stephen King Criticizing ‘Kill Bill’

By Antonio Stallings
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Vol. 1 once received a personal critique from Stephen King where the author expressed his dislike for the film. Later on, Tarantino took the time to respond to King’s complaints in an old interview.

What Stephen King had to say about ‘Kill Bill’

Quentin Tarantino | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Best-selling author Stephen King didn’t hold back any punches when it came to his critique of the Kill Bill film. In a review that he wrote for Entertainment Weekly , the author spoke about his love for cinema. But that love wasn’t nurtured by Kill Bill Vol. 1 , which King found underwhelming and narcissistic.

“The blah movie was Kill Bill . You probably saw some good reviews of it, possibly even in this magazine,” King wrote. “Steve says don’t you believe it. Steve says you should remember that movie critics see movies free. Also, they don’t have to pay the babysitter or spring 10 bucks for the parking. They’re thus apt to rhapsodize over narcissistic stuff like Kill Bill , which announces itself as Quentin Tarantino’s Fourth Film, ain’t we la-di-da.”

Some of King’s points of criticism for the movie were its use of violence and his belief that the story wasn’t captivating.

“Uma Thurman tries hard, and she’s the best thing in the movie, but in the end she’s stuck playing a woman who’s a label instead of a human being: She is, God save us, the Bride,” he continued. “The violence is choreographed like an Esther Williams swim routine. When the Bride dispatches at least 70 kung-fu goons in one scene, blood spurts from amputated limbs, often in pretty spirals. And the movie’s litany of in-jokes is so tiresome.”

How Quentin Tarantino responded to Stephen King’s criticism

In a printed 2004 edition of Entertainment Weekly (via New Beverly Cinema ), Tarantino had a lot to say about critics of Kill Bill Vol. 1 . One of the common criticisms that Tarantino focused on was how Vol. 1 was a huge departure from Jackie Brown . Because of this, some found Vol. 1 a bit of a step down from his previous movie.

“But one thing that was semi-annoying to me in reading reviews for Vol. 1 was oh, this is very wild and stylish, but it’s a clear retreat from Jackie Brown ,” Tarantino said. “’Clear Reatreat’ says I’m running away from what I did in Jackie Brown. But I’ve done that. I don’t have to prove I can do it, all right?”

He also mentioned King’s review of Vol. 1 , understanding where the author was coming from at certain points.

“Stephen King took a dig at me for starting off Kill Bill with ‘ Quentin Tarantino’s fourth film ‘ – you know, la-di-da! I can imagine someone taking a cynical view like that. But to me, I mean it, and not in some airy-fairy way. This is my fourth movie and I haven’t done anything in a long time. It’s telling you who I am today, and the fifth will tell you something else. They’re all different places,” he added.

Quentin Tarantino ranked a Stephen King film adaptation high on his list of favorite films

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/m7hRNh-gFEE?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Despite King criticizing K ill Bill Vol. 1 , the IT writer has been a longtime fan of some of Tarantino’s other works. Likewise, Tarantino has also often spoken highly of the prolific author. Tarantino once showed his admiration for King’s work in a handwritten list of his favorite films of all time. On this list, which he gave to Empire (via IMDb ) in 2008, he ranked the 1978 adaptation of King’s debut novel Carrie as number eight.

RELATED: Quentin Tarantino Dropped Out at 15 to Write Screenplays and Be an Usher at an Adult Movie Theater

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Two Stephen King Movies Are Terrorizing Netflix's Top 10 Right Now

Netflix's Top 10 lists have a lot of Stephen King this weekend -- especially considering that the author doesn't have anything new out right now. Two film adaptations of King's work are on the Top 10 Movies list on Netflix at the time of this writing. It is at number 8 while The Mist is at number 3.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stephen King Compares The Black Phone to One of His Movies

The upcoming The Black Phone isn't based on a story written by Stephen King, it's actually based on a story written by his son Joe Hill, but the acclaimed author and sometimes film critic has seen the movie and he has thoughts. Speaking in an interview with SlashFilm, director Scott Derrickson (whose work has previously been praised by King!) revealed King's reaction, telling the outlet: "I know that [author Joe Hill] showed it to his dad, and Stephen King's comment... He saw it and apparently loved it. And his comment to Joe was, 'It's 'Stand By Me' in hell,' which I thought was great."
MOVIES
The Independent

Stephen King candidly reveals the ‘only film’ he’s ever ‘walked out of’

Stephen King has revealed the title of the only film he’s ever walked out of.The horror author didn’t hold back in a response to a tweet by author Linwood Barclay.After Barclay revealed that he disliked Jurassic World Dominion so much he had to leave the cinema, Bay waded in to share the name of the only film that made him do the same.King wrote: “I have walked out of only one movie as an adult: TRANSFORMERS.”When his fans asked if he meant the 1986 cartoon version, King clarified it was “the first one” in the franchise.The Michael Bay film,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ill Bill
Person
Uma Thurman
Person
Esther Williams
Person
Stephen King
Person
Quentin Tarantino
thedigitalfix.com

Stephen King hated Michael Bay’s Transformers so much he walked out

Stephen King chose chaos on Twitter a couple of days ago by announcing the name of the only movie he’s ever walked out of and inviting others to share which movies they had walked out on. “I have walked out of only one movie as an adult: Transformers. Would...
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Ben Affleck 'Bored' As Wedding To Jennifer Lopez Looms, Spills Source

Ben Affleck may need to knock back another Diet Coke before saying "I Do" to Jennifer Lopez. The Argo actor, 49, is reportedly "bored" as his wedding date to his on-again fiancée, 52, grows closer. According to Us Weekly, per Suggest, a source close to Affleck revealed the Hollywood power couple's epic reunion and love story has hit a bit of a lull. "The real culprit here is boredom," the insider dished, adding that boredom is "where all his drama comes from" with the Oscar winning star. GAMBLING MAN! BEN AFFLECK KICKS OFF MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND EARLY BY HITTING THE...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kill#Film Star#Entertainment Weekly#Bride
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Revealed Who She Turned to Most While Struggling With Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson had a long and expensive divorce from Brandon Blackstock, and it wasn’t an easy time to get through, especially when she had to be cheerful on TV every day. In her Monday, June 6 episode with The Chicks on The Kelly Clarkdson Show, the 40-year-old talk show host revealed who helped her through the last two years. Clarkson asked the three musicians, “So, we all went through divorces… How did you each find strength? And not just music, I think it’s therapeutic. But, like, your female friendships? I feel like that has...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Popculture

Mary Mara, 'Law & Order' and 'Dexter' Actress, Dies in Drowning Accident

Actress Mary Mara has passed away, and an investigation is underway. According to a report by PEOPLE, the 61-year-old TV star was found in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York on Sunday. New York State Police issued a statement saying they believe Mara drowned by accident while swimming.
ACCIDENTS
SheKnows

Demi Moore Revealed the Secret Romance She's Been Hiding With Celebrity Chef Boyfriend in Loving Snapshots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Demi Moore has been keeping a secret from all of her fans, but now she’s ready to reveal it to the world. The 59-year-old actress has been cooking up a hot romance with celebrity chef Daniel Humm — and now they are Instagram official! Moore gave her followers the cutest introduction to the Swiss culinary expert by teasing a shadow image of them holding hands and writing, “Visiting the palace of kings and queens…...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

127K+
Followers
107K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy