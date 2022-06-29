ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Harry ‘Keeping His Family at a Distance’ Until After His Memoir Is Released, Says Royal Expert

By Michelle Kapusta
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

After stepping down as senior royals in 2020 and moving to the U.S., Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have given the royal family one headache after another from doing TV interviews and specials to podcasts to the Duke of Sussex ‘s upcoming memoir. Now, a royal commentator is claiming that following the chilly reception Harry and Meghan received from many royals during their last visit , the prince will be “keeping his distance” until after his book comes out.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry depart the National Service of Thanksgiving to Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee | Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images

What Prince Harry has said about his memoir

Following the announcement of Harry’s memoir, the publisher Penguin Random House described the book as “intimate and heartfelt” in a press release and that the prince will “for the very first time” share the “definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.”

The Duke of Sussex then released his own statement about the book saying: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Expert says the duke is’ keeping his family at a distance’ until after his book is released

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WTgXC_0gP5WelO00
Prince Harry seen during polo match in Santa Barbara, California | MEGA/GC Images

Harry and Meghan attended Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. However, they were not in town long and reportedly didn’t spend any time with Prince Charles or Prince William . And a royal commentator believes Harry won’t be calling up or visiting any of his relatives in the near future and that’s because of his book.

Express noted that royal expert Richard Eden spoke to Palace Confidential and opined that the duke will continue “keeping his distance” from the family until after the release date because he “can’t face them.”

“What could [Harry] do at this point to bridge the gap [in the fued],” Palace Confidential ‘s host Jo Elvin asked Eden.

The expert responded: “There’s a lot Harry could do but I really do think he is keeping his family at a distance until his book is published. I really, really do.”

Eden added: “I think that he is going to be saying some things which will be unpleasant and will go down badly with Prince Charles and Prince William and he almost, sort of, can’t face them. I think that partly explains the awkward situation we had during the Jubilee and why they didn’t want to spend time with each other.”

Harry’s biographer claims the book won’t bash the royal family

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42N4y9_0gP5WelO00
Prince Harry smiling slightly after the National Service of Thanksgiving | Karwai Tang/WireImage

While the royal family is likely on edge not knowing what Harry will write in his memoir, Finding Freedom biographer Omid Scobie claimed that the duke’s book isn’t focused on the royal family or bashing them.

“Harry really is going out of his way to make sure that there isn’t material in there that can be seen as negative towards the queen or her reign in any way whatsoever,” Scobie said on a previous episode of Royally Obsessed podcast. “I think as much as the press wants this to be a burn book and an attack on the institution, this is more just about his story.”

Scobie continued: “Of course, his story is so much more than just the few years of his life as the Duke of Sussex. I think for people expecting that warts-and-all moment, it’s not going to happen.”

The book was slated to be out in 2022, however, no specific date was given and it’s now belived that the publication has been pushed back.

RELATED: TV Host Has 1 Word for Prince Harry After Reports the Duke Was Fuming Over Treatment During Jubilee

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 22

Jessica Hammaker
2d ago

this article is such a bogus backwards story, it is the family of the Royals that are keeping Harry and Megan at Bay because they don't want lies with Oprah Winfrey on National Television about being racist do you blame the royal family for these kind of shenanigans and they're supposed to be family members with family members like that who needs them

Reply
17
Jesse Grant
2d ago

Harry. your not expecting your family to be there for you your hate is beyond anything your wife is poisoning you she destroyed her own family life now she doing just what the world said she would do

Reply
14
Nancy Cockerham
2d ago

Mom always said don't write anything you'll regret. Also don't be lead like a puppy by husband or wife or partner!!!

Reply
15
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
purewow.com

At the Platinum Jubilee, One Royal Baby Looked an Awful Lot Like a Young Prince Harry

There were an endless amount of surprises at this past weekend's Platinum Jubilee, from a secret meeting between Queen Elizabeth and baby Lilibet to the public debut of new royal couples. However, one of the best parts was when a certain tiny royal, one-year-old August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, had his public debut (and he wore a Union Jack sweater that was perfectly fitting for the weekend).
WORLD
OK! Magazine

Are Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Dropping Another Bombshell Interview? Couple Spotted Leaving Oprah Winfrey's Home

Royal family, listen up! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted leaving Oprah Winfrey's home on Saturday, June 25. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the duo, who moved to California in 2020, were in a black Range Rover as they left Winfrey's mansion. The pair drove from their $14.7 million home in Montecito, Calif., to Winfrey's home. Prince Harry, 37, wore a hat and sunglasses as he drove his wife and her pal Janina Gavankar. In March 2021, the former actress, 40, and her husband sat down with Winfrey where they spoke about what life was like...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Meghan Markle
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William's Wife 'Almost A Prisoner At Kensington Palace' According to Prince Harry Says, Royal Expert Ingrid Seward Says

Kate Middleton and Prince William are moving to Windsor, and it may be good for the Duchess of Cambridge. Prince Harry reportedly once said her sister-in-law was "almost like a prisoner" in their residence in London — Kensington Palace. Kate Middleton Reportedly Almost Like A Prisoner, Prince Harry Says.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Prince William’s Daughter Has The Makings Of A Future Queen After Platinum Jubilee Appearance? Young Royal Reportedly More Powerful Than Prince George

Princess Charlotte is one of the most popular members of the royal family. Even though she’s just 7 years old, she has already made headlines hundreds of times. In fact, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter recently caught the attention and hearts of royal fans after they saw her behavior at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Wpa Pool Getty Images#Penguin Random House
OK! Magazine

Princess Diana Bought An Adult-Themed Cake For Prince William's 13th Birthday: 'I Was Shocked,' Recalls Former Royal Chef

Princess Diana wasn't a regular mom — she was a cool mom! Though Prince William likely had a low-key bash to celebrate his 40th birthday on Tuesday, June 21, one of the royal family's former personal chefs spilled that when he turned 13, Diana went all out to make him blush on his big day.According to Darren McGrady, the mom-of-two invited a few famous faces to the shindig, including model of the moment Naomi Campbell."William came home and came up to the apartment and the supermodels were there waiting, sitting on the sofa," recalled the professional foodie. "He was just...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here’s Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Didn’t Get A Photo Of Their Daughter With The Queen, According To Insiders

Millions of viewers tuned in to the 2022 Platinum Jubilee events last week, honoring the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II. While many anticipated seeing royal balcony appearances, parades and other photo-worthy moments, others hoped to see Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor (the one-year-old daughter of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry) finally meet her great-grandmother, 96, for the first time. Although a photo of the child and the monarch was never shared with the public, many royal insiders have reportedly confirmed that the two did in fact meet, (and many have theories as to why there is no photographic evidence of this).
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s portrait bashed by critics: ‘Looks like a wax figure from Madame Tussauds’

The official portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has received a wide range of criticism from art critics and amateurs alike, who suggest the painting is “awkward” and resembles a “wax figure” from Madame Tussaud’s.The joint portrait was unveiled on Thursday during the royal couple’s visit to the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge. Painted by award-winning portrait artist Jamie Coreth, the picture was commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund as a gift to the county of Cambridgeshire.In the full-length portrait, Prince William and Kate Middleton are captured side-by-side with their arms around one another and looking...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

127K+
Followers
107K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy