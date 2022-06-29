Jordan Evans announces run for House District 7 seat

CHEYENNE – Jordan Evans has announced his campaign for the House District 7 seat in the Wyoming Legislature as a Democrat.

Evans, a Cheyenne native, said he intends to bring a thoughtful, constructive approach to Wyoming politics.

His campaign focuses on engaging with fellow citizens to learn their needs and ideas, enriching communities for future generations, and finding what works to solve the complex challenges facing Wyoming. This is his first time running for public office in the state.

“Wyoming has been my home for my entire life, and I see it as a place with great potential. I hope to help Wyoming reach its potential by improving its appeal so that more people recognize it as a great place to live and visit," he said. "Unfortunately, many of the friends I grew up with moved away and took their talents and perspectives with them. I have no doubt that having them here contributing to our communities would significantly enrich Wyoming and pave the way for a brighter future."

Evans' policy platform supports rejuvenating communities to retain and attract younger generations, bolstering the tourism industry, empowering local action and investing responsibly in positive opportunities for citizens. Above all, Evans said he will keep a Wyoming-focus to see that the state reaches its full potential for all who call it home.

"I want to work together to create a Wyoming where my daughter can envision building her life and future, as well as where my friends consider living here again a viable option," he said. "We will not accomplish this goal by putting people into boxes and dismissing ideas that may be different than our own. I want to bring civility and open-mindedness to solving the challenges that face us, so our children and young families can proudly call Wyoming home.”

For more information, visit: https://www.evansfor7.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/evansfor7 .