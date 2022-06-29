ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Brock Purdy honored by Big 12

By Keith Murphy
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

Brock Purdy, recent Iowa State graduate and all-conference quarterback, has been named the Big 12 Sportsmanship Award winner. Here’s more on Purdy award from ISU Sports Information:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xd4jT_0gP5WREp00
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) sets up to throw a pass during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State’s Brock Purdy has been named a recipient of the 2021-22 Big 12 Sportsmanship Award, the Conference announced Tuesday. Purdy won the award along with Anna Dong (Texas Tech women’s golf).

The awards, previously called the Sportsperson of the Year, began in 2000-01 to annually recognize student-athletes who displayed an extraordinary degree of sportsmanship, community service and academic achievement. This year’s winners were selected by a 10-person media panel.

Purdy was the Iowa State football team’s advocate for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, presenting to groups, leading bible studies and taking speaking engagements, with little notoriety for his contributions. He was involved in events such as Night to Shine, a special-needs prom, Iowa State’s Victory Day, an event for individuals with disabilities to compete in drills at MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium, and the Boys & Girls Club Day for Kids. He visited with students at local high schools, both as a keynote speaker for Fields of Faith and with regular in-person and zoom visits.

Purdy was a two-time CoSIDA Second Team Academic All-America selection and three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree. The Gilbert, Arizona, native graduated cum laude with a degree in communications studies.

He was ISU’s starting quarterback for 46 consecutive games, and finished his career with 32 Iowa State records. After the season, he was selected in the NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

Purdy is the third Iowa State student-athlete to earn the honor, following wrestler Cael Sanderson (2001-02) and football player David Montgomery (2018-19).

Schools had the opportunity to nominate for the Big 12 Male and Female Sportsmanship Award. Ruby Chou of the Iowa State women’s golf team was also nominated. Chou, a sophomore from Taipei, Taiwan, volunteers heavily with the Rosedale Shelter through her degree program of criminal justice.

Photo: AP

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

SEP’s Proctor, 5-star tackle, commits to Iowa

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Kadyn Proctor has his next step – and, like his former Southeast Polk teammate, Xavier Nwankpa, Proctor will stay in the black and gold. Proctor announced his commitment to the University of Iowa on Twitter at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. The 6’8″, 335-pound Proctor chose the Hawkeyes over Alabama. Proctor says […]
IOWA CITY, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

JJ Kohl named On3 Top Performer in Day 1 of Elite 11 Showcase

The best quarterbacks across the country in the 2023 recruiting class met up this week at the three-day, Elite 11 showcase event in California. During opening day, Iowa State’s J.J. Kohl showed out. The four-star prospect and current Ankeny High School quarterback was named as the On3 Recruiting Top...
ANKENY, IA
adelnews.com

'What is Iowa?' Waukee woman wins on 'Jeopardy!' while putting Iowa in the spotlight

A phone call Halley Ryherd thought might be an April Fools’ Day joke ended up leading to her to a "Jeopardy!" win on Wednesday's broadcast of the long-running trivia show. "I got a call on, of all days, April 1, from 'Jeopardy!' and I was thinking, ‘If this is my brother, I’m gonna kill you,'" said Ryherd, a real estate attorney from Waukee.
WAUKEE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Ames, IA
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Orlando, FL
College Sports
Ames, IA
Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
Ames, IA
Football
State
Arizona State
Local
Iowa College Sports
Orlando, FL
Sports
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn tar spot confirmed in central Iowa

The corn disease tar spot has been confirmed in central Iowa. Iowa State University Extension plant pathologist Alison Robertson says the detection occurred June 29th in a seed company plot in Marshall County. “And it was confirmed in an industry plant disease clinic on the morning of the 30th.”. She...
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa man is Lucky for Life in lottery

A Davenport man is looking forward to having evidence from the Iowa Lottery to prove to his family and friends that he really did win a prize of $25,000 a year for life in the Lucky for Life® game. “I still think there’s a doubt until I come home and I have a check,” Doug […]
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Purdy
Person
Jack Trice
KCCI.com

Iowa becomes first state in Midwest to launch Rail Explorers

BOONE, Iowa — By the end of July, Boone will be the first midwestern town to launch Rail Explorers. The custom-built explorers highlight new pedal-powered rail technology and provide a new way to experience the railroad. The Rail Explorers feature a custom-built electric motor, aimed at making the activity...
BOONE, IA
KCCI.com

Gov. Reynolds announces legal actions regarding abortion in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday two legal actions following theU.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. I will do whatever it takes to defend the most important freedom there is: the right to life." Reynolds said she will urge the Iowa Supreme...
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Iowa woman undergoes IORT surgery at MercyOne

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sheree Wolf's bright hair perfectly matches her sunny disposition; an outlook she's earned after a hard journey. The Nevada woman said she was diagnosed with rectal cancer. "The cancer was the size of a grapefruit," Wolf said. After rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, her doctors...
NEVADA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State Football#College Football#American Football#Isu Sports Information#Clemson#Conference#Texas Tech#Iowa State S Victory Day#Midamerican Energy Field
northwestmoinfo.com

One of the Midwest’s Largest Car Shows is Coming to Iowa

DES MOINES, IA (Radio Iowa) For those who love glistening paint, shiny chrome and loud engines, one of the Midwest’s largest car shows will take over the Iowa State Fairgrounds this holiday weekend. Stephanie Schoennagel, spokeswoman for the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, says this will mark the 31st annual Heartland Nationals in Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Last Freedom Rock being painted in Altoona

ALTOONA, Iowa — After almost ten years the effort to put a Freedom Rock in all 99 Iowa counties, has succeeded. The effort started when Greenfield Artist Ray “Bubba” Sorensen painted a rock to honor veterans on Highway 25 in Adair County. “I’d never seen that on a rock before, only graffiti,” said Sorensen.   […]
ALTOONA, IA
KCCI.com

More Waukee students may have to walk to class next semester

WAUKEE, Iowa — More students may have to walk to school this upcoming year in Waukee. The Waukee School Board just expanded the "walk zone" for elementary students. Now students living within three-quarters of a mile of the school will not get bus rides and cannot pay to ride.
WAUKEE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
NCAA
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Urbandale neighborhood shopping center sold for $16.2 million

An investment group has purchased a neighborhood shopping center in Urbandale, paying $16.2 million for the property, Polk County real estate records show. The shopping center at 3701 86th St. was built on nearly 13 acres in 1994, records show. The center includes a one-story, 124,759-square-foot retail building with brick veneer and a one-story, 75,818-square-foot building.
URBANDALE, IA
KCCI.com

Some Iowa businesses excited to opt out of bottle redemption program

BONDURANT, Iowa — Friday is the first day grocery stores and retailers can opt out of Iowa's bottle redemption program. Brick Street Market and Café in Bondurant is a full-service grocery store with a deli and a bottle redemption program. The owners say they're thrilled they can finally opt out of that service.
WHO 13

New Iowa law limits city, county restrictions on fireworks

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s that time of year again when people want to celebrate the holiday weekend with fireworks. While some will go to watch displays, others want to create the displays themselves by buying fireworks. “Growing up in a rural community, it just seems like you gotta get some fireworks no matter what,” […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy