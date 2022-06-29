Tyrone E. Newman – Belle Vernon

Leonard A. Stringhill, 83, of North Belle Vernon, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Dunlevy Gardens. Born Nov. 22, 1938, in North Charleroi, he was the son of the late Anthony F. and Julia A. Demino Stringhill. A lifelong resident of North Belle Vernon, Leonard was a member of St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church, Belle Vernon and was a retired clerk from Whg-Pgh Steel, Allenport Plant. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he served in the U.S. Air Force. He is survived by several cousins and an aunt. He was preceded in death by his sister Josephine Balog. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, family owned and operated, 626 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-6183. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations LLC with the Rev. Michael J. Crookston of St. Sebastian R.C. Church officiating. Interment will take place in Belle Vernon Cemetery. Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.

NORTH BELLE VERNON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO