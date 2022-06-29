ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Vernon, PA

Tyrone E. Newman – Belle Vernon

By obits
monvalleyindependent.com
 3 days ago

Tyrone E. Newman, 75, of Belle Vernon, born on March 15, 1947, passed away unexpectedly in his home on June 24, 2022. He was the son of the late Frank and Mildred McCreary Newman. Following high school, Ty served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps as a private...

monvalleyindependent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
monvalleyindependent.com

Leonard A. Stringhill – North Belle Vernon

Leonard A. Stringhill, 83, of North Belle Vernon, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Dunlevy Gardens. Born Nov. 22, 1938, in North Charleroi, he was the son of the late Anthony F. and Julia A. Demino Stringhill. A lifelong resident of North Belle Vernon, Leonard was a member of St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church, Belle Vernon and was a retired clerk from Whg-Pgh Steel, Allenport Plant. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he served in the U.S. Air Force. He is survived by several cousins and an aunt. He was preceded in death by his sister Josephine Balog. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, family owned and operated, 626 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-6183. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations LLC with the Rev. Michael J. Crookston of St. Sebastian R.C. Church officiating. Interment will take place in Belle Vernon Cemetery. Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
NORTH BELLE VERNON, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Sweeney’s Steakhouse ordered to close

Sweeney’s Steakhouse in Rostraver Township was deemed a public nuisance Friday by Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Metikosh named Player of the Year

Maren Metikosh had a season to remember this spring for the Belle Vernon Area softball team, and it became an even more unforgettable season Thursday. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
BELLE VERNON, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Speers drops Mon Valley EMS; Fallowfield stays

Emergency medical services coverage has recently become a hot topic in several Mon Valley communities. On Tuesday, Charleroi officials announced they would immediately cut ties with Mon Valley EMS and opted to begin using Rostraver/West Newton Emergency Services as the borough’s main service provider. Charleroi officials claimed staffing issues at Mon Valley EMS had begun to affect response times and the decision was necessary to keep residents medical needs at the forefront.
CHARLEROI, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleroi, PA
City
Tyrone, PA
City
Belle Vernon, PA
Charleroi, PA
Obituaries
Belle Vernon, PA
Obituaries
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
monvalleyindependent.com

Fire destroys Soles Street homes in McKeesport

A large fire broke out early Thursday morning in McKeesport, spreading to multiple houses and an SUV parked on Soles Street, according to area first responders. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
MCKEESPORT, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Family asking for 100 cards to celebrate woman’s birthday

One hundred birthday cards for 100 years. That’s the goal for friends and family of Roscoe native Lois Downes, who will become a centenarian on July 19. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
ROSCOE, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

State Farm secures first win over Monessen Florist

While Monessen Florist played without the services of the division’s leading scorer in Iyanna Wade and newly re-acquired Maggie Spell, Dax Thomas State Farm took full advantage as it captured its first win of the summer with a 68-35 triumph in Mon Valley Independent Summer Basketball League girls division play at Marx’s Court Time Sports Center Wednesday evening.
MONESSEN, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Planning commission OKs Olympus Energy request

Elizabeth Township’s planning commission voted unanimously Thursday to recommend the further consideration of a two-part conditional use application submitted by Olympus Energy. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at...
ELIZABETH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Newman
monvalleyindependent.com

Monongahela Chamber has new executive director

What do filmmakers, Portland, Ore., and goat-milk soap have in common? Anywhere you find one of these things, you might find LJ Kahl, the new executive director for the Monongahela Area Chamber of Commerce. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent,...
MONONGAHELA, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Monessen School Board approves budget with property tax increase

Monessen property owners will see a higher amount due when their school tax bills come in for 2022-23. The school board, with all members present, unanimously voted Tuesday to approve the new general fund budget, which calls for expenditures of $18,113,066. In another motion, the board unanimously approved a tax...
MONESSEN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy